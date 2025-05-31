Why this sustainable, packable gear is the festival essential you need in 2025

Summer festival season is here, and if you’re anything like us, you’re already figuring out how to pack light, stay dry, and still look half-decent dancing in a muddy field.

Enter premium outdoor brand 66°North’s brand-new Rauðasandur collection, a lineup of lightweight, packable, and sustainable pieces inspired by – not surprisingly from the company – the long, glowing summer nights of Iceland’s Westfjords.

Named after the now-legendary Rauðasandur music festival, the capsule captures the magic of endless daylight and easygoing outdoor living.

Think kite-inspired prints, contrast seams, and technical fabrics that are actually built for unpredictable weather.

Everything, from lightweight windbreakers to relaxed cotton tees, is designed to fit into its own pocket or bag, making it a dream for any festival-goer trying to cram their life into a single backpack.

The Rauðasandur Coat (66°North) is the hero piece: a water-resistant, UV-protective windbreaker crafted from 100% recycled nylon, with an oversized fit and playful design details.

There’s also an anorak version if you prefer a pullover, plus matching pants and shorts that carry over the same light, breathable vibe.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even the t-shirt gets the kite treatment with stitching inspired by traditional Icelandic designs and leftover materials from 66°North’s workshops.

Prices start at £85 for the tee and go up to £270 for the coat, which is not bad for something you can genuinely throw into a bum bag.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 66°North) (Image credit: 66°North) (Image credit: 66°North)

Heritage looks, modern performance

Of course, festivals aren’t the only excuse to kit yourself out with Icelandic waterproof shells and fleece jackets.

If you’re swapping muddy dancefloors for misty campsites this summer, the Kría Camping Collection (66°North) is also fresh on the scene.

It's a rework of the brand’s iconic 1990s pieces and uses retro shapes, sustainable fabrics, and WINDSTOPPER by Gore-Tex technology for the sort of wind and rain British summers are famous for.

The Kría Shell Cropped Jacket is a standout, but you’ll also find hybrid hoodies, organic cotton tees, and technical shirts dyed with ingredients like rice and olives (yes, really).

Both collections lean heavily into 66°North’s sustainability mission. Rauðasandur is crafted entirely from recycled materials, while Kría nods to circular design with eco-dyeing and recycled polyester.

Head over to 66°North for more info and to shop the collections.