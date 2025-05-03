This hidden gem Swedish brand's trail running kit blends high-altitude tech with mountain-ready minimalism

Klättermusen, the hidden gem brand beloved by mountaineers and alpine purists, has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 trail running collection, and it’s packed with technical features typically reserved for high-altitude expeditions.

Instead of chasing seasonal trends, Klättermusen leans into its roots: building gear that’s engineered for performance, durability, and minimal environmental impact.

The collection is a cross-section of the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, focusing on those who prefer enjoying their time spent outdoors in a fast-paced fashion.

Two standout outer layers carry the collection: the Vingtor waterproof jacket, made from PTFE-free, fluorocarbon-free Cutan waterproof fabric, and the Eitre windbreaker, which uses post-consumer recycled Oculus fabric to deliver wind protection without the bulk.

Soft and flexible, Cutan is Klättermusen’s proprietary waterproof and breathable fabric technology that features a three-layer construction to ensure durability and performance.

Oculus is another innovative fabric developed by the brand, made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. It's lightweight, quick-drying, and offers excellent stretch and flexibility.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Other models in the collection focus on agility and are built for runners who want to move fast and far without overthinking their gear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These include the Bele shorts weighing only 100 grams, as well as the updated Groa and Narfi tees that combine merino wool with quick-drying Tencel and recycled polyester to keep you cool, dry and comfortable across variable terrain.

Accessories like the Sol cap, the Allvis scarf, and the low-profile Tjalve 2.0 running pack round out a collection that feels purpose-built for minimalist adventure.

Quietly confident, technically brilliant and refreshingly unflashy, Klättermusen is proving that you don’t need to shout to stand out on the trail.

Equally, people in the know will know what you're wearing, which is, admittedly, part of the appeal.

The SS25 trail running collection is available now at Klattermusen, Klattermusen US and selected outdoor retailers with prices from £40/ $40. AU price and availability TBC.