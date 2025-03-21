Think your outdoor gear is tough? Klattermusen’s new line says otherwise

If you love the mountains (I know I do) but hate gear that taps out before you do (same), Swedish outdoor brand Klattermusen’s Spring/Summer 2025 lineup is here to fix that.

The new collection promises more innovation, durability, and sustainability, bringing you high-performance, lightweight designs that won’t let you down when the trail gets tough.

This season introduces three standout jackets built for different outdoor conditions, but all designed with the same obsessive attention to detail the brand is known for (see also: Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review).

The Vingtor Jacket (£350, Klattermusen) is a ridiculously lightweight waterproof shell, thanks to its 2.5-layer mini ripstop construction. It packs into its own pocket – perfect for stuffing into your pack and forgetting about until the weather turns.

The Vidre Jacket is a dream for high-paced mountain adventures, combining soft waterproof ripstop with a breathable woven fabric for ultimate comfort. A double slider front zip and an elastic mesh back yoke mean you won’t overheat when pushing your limits.

Then there’s the Gondul Jacket (£270, Klattermusen), a trekking second layer that blends ultra-soft ripstop, stretch waffle fleece, and lightweight Primaloft Gold Active padding. It’s warm where you need it, breathable where you don’t and fits snugly under shell layers without the usual bulk.

Klattermusen CEO Gonz Ferrero puts it best: “Mountaineering is about more than just reaching summits – it’s about the journey, the resilience, and the deep connection to nature.”

The company's Spring/Summer 2025 collection is available now at Klattermusen and in select retailers worldwide. If you want gear that works as hard as you do, this is the collection to check out.