These minimalist everyday bags are hiding serious outdoor design credentials

Available from today, a new three-piece bag collection from Finisterre and Gregory is the second collaboration between the brands, following a well-received capsule in 2024.

At first glance, the new drop from the two outdoor heavyweights looks like the minimalist, lifestyle-friendly kit, but don’t let the clean lines fool you.

Under the hood are decades of trail-tested ergonomic expertise and a sustainability ethos forged on the wind-blasted coastlines of South West England.

The brands might hail from different coastlines – Finisterre from Cornwall’s surf-swept shores and Gregory from the rugged trails of Utah – but their shared DNA is clear: deep outdoor credentials, a respect for the environment, and a dedication to function-driven design.

Gregory’s ergonomics are legendary in the luggage world, while Finisterre’s sustainability-first approach makes it a leader among modern outdoor brands.

The returning partnership combines Gregory’s legendary backpack comfort, designed to feel like an extension of the body, with Finisterre’s eco-minded design language rooted in surf culture and British coastal living.

(Image credit: Finisterre)

The result is a compact summer range ideal for life in motion. There’s The Duffle, a rugged holdall with smart internal organisation and a surf-trip-ready build.

Then comes The Waist Pack, designed to disappear when worn but deliver when needed, perfect for everything from trail walks to train station sprints.

Rounding it out is The Sling, a crossbody that blends minimalism with utility, made for fast, no-fuss travel.

Despite their understated look, all three pieces are made with low-impact materials and built to last, aligning with both brands’ commitment to more responsible gear.

It’s a quiet evolution of what everyday carry can be: not just good-looking, but genuinely outdoor-ready.

Finisterre’s collaborative streak has been strong lately (the brand recently dropped another design-driven capsule with Snow Peak) and this latest team-up only strengthens its position at the intersection of adventure and style.

The full range is available exclusively at Finisterre and in select stores, priced from £45 to £170. US and AU price and availability TBC.