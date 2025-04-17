FREITAG's upcycled F260 MIAMI WIDE is a gloriously bold answer to boring tote bags
The extra-wide shopper bag is built for beach days, flippers and all
FREITAG’s latest bag is here to make a statement and that statement is WIDE.
The Swiss brand known for turning discarded truck tarps into one-of-a-kind bags has just dropped the F260 MIAMI WIDE, a tongue-in-cheek, landscape-format shopper that’s absurdly roomy, wildly robust, and ready for whatever spring and summer throw at you.
Following the successful launch of the highly reflective urban cyclist range, the new bag is quirky, spacious, and full of personality.
Planning to haul 36 neon tubes, 17 telescopes, or an alarming amount of fresh baguettes from the farmers market? The MIAMI WIDE says: why not all of the above?
This is the classic shopper bag stretched sideways, and it doesn’t just stop there; the iconic FREITAG label has also gone wide to match.
Underneath its playful proportions, the F260 is every bit the FREITAG workhorse: upcycled, unkillable, and just the right amount of strange.
It folds flat when not in use, but packs an impressive 30-litre capacity when duty calls.
And because each bag is made from recycled tarps, no two are alike, your bag will be just as unique as your oddly specific packing list.
That's right: FREITAG bags are made from used European truck tarps that are cleaned, cut, and handcrafted into one-of-a-kind pieces at the brand’s Zurich HQ.
The process involves scrubbing the tarps clean of their road-weary past, selecting and slicing them into usable panels, and stitching them together, often with reclaimed extras like seat belts and bike tubes.
The result is a durable, foldable, and totally unique bag that wears its previous life with pride.
The MIAMI WIDE joins FREITAG’s existing shopper lineup, alongside the upright F52 MIAMI VICE and compact F250 SONNY, to complete the trifecta of trash-to-tote design.
It’s available now at FREITAG stores, selected retail partners, and online at FREITAG for £125 / $160.
