People are going crazy over this YETI tote bag – no wonder it's sold out in almost all colours
The Camino Carryall has gone viral, become a parenting essential, and might even be driving up YETI's stock
What started as a rugged all-purpose bag has officially entered It Bag territory.
The YETI Camino Carryall, particularly the larger 35L version, is flying off shelves and lighting up social media, with TikTok and “MomTok” singing its praises for being the ultimate beach-day, car-boot, and family-lugging hero.
YETI is no stranger to creating highly sought-after products, with many of its limited-edition colourways selling out immediately upon release.
However, the Camino Carryall is the first non-cooler or backpack that enters the viral category from the brand.
So, what's the fuss about? Designed as a tough, waterproof tote that doesn’t flop over when you put it down, the Camino has become the go-to bag for parents who are over-packing chaos.
My colleague Beth reviewed the YETI Camino Carryall 20L last year, and praised its "stylish, spacious and durable design" – no wonder people are yearning for it now!
It’s roomy enough for snacks, towels, changes of clothes and giant Stanley cups, with internal dividers and zippered pockets to keep everything in place.
In addition to being well-suited for parents' needs, the Camino Carryall, available in three sizes (20L, 35L, and 50L), can also serve as an all-purpose bag for various outdoor activities, as shown below.
And while it’s not cheap (prices start around $150/£130), its durability, structure, and 300lb-rated handles seem to justify the price for fans.
Some buyers are calling it the bag that’s made the Bogg Bag obsolete, thanks to better straps and a sleeker look.
As a result, the Camino Carryall is sold out in almost all colours, with only a handful of (admittedly less exciting) colourways left to buy at YETI.
All of this hype is having a real-world effect: Jefferies analysts suggest that the Camino’s viral success could be part of why YETI’s stock is climbing.
With search interest for the bag up over 1,100% and sizes selling out in multiple colours, it's a rare case of form, function, and finance aligning.
Head over to YETI to see all available Camino Carryall models.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
