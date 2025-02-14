YETI just dropped two stunning new colourways – and they won’t last long!
Firefly Yellow and Big Sky Blue bring bold outdoor vibes to YETI’s most popular products
Cool box extraordinaire YETI is back with another limited-edition colour drop, and this time, the brand is taking inspiration from the great outdoors in the most vibrant way possible. Meet Firefly Yellow and Big Sky Blue, two bold new shades designed to stand out on your next adventure.
According to the cool box brand, Firefly Yellow is inspired by Nature’s Nightlights, a nod to the soft glow of fireflies lighting up summer evenings. Meanwhile, Big Sky Blue pays tribute to Montana’s endless open skies, capturing that perfect balance between rugged adventure and serene landscapes.
Both colours are rolling out across multiple product categories, which means you can expect to see them on YETI’s lineup of Rambler drinkware, hard coolers, soft coolers, and more. While YETI hasn’t provided a full list of products yet, previous colour drops have included everything from the Roadie 24 cooler to the ever-popular Yonder water bottle.
If history tells us anything, it’s that YETI’s limited-edition colours never stick around for long. The brand has a dedicated fanbase that treats these drops like collector’s items – once they sell out, you’ll have to scour resale sites (and probably pay a premium) to get your hands on them.
Previous colourways like Cosmic Lilac, Rescue Red, and Agave Teal flew off the shelves, so if Firefly Yellow or Big Sky Blue speaks to you, you’ll want to act fast (See also: YETI Garage Sale 2024).
The new colours are available starting today directly from YETI and select retailers. If you’re looking for a fresh, outdoorsy update to your gear, now’s the time to grab one before they disappear for good. Also, check out the best YETI deals and sales.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Nothing confirms key Phone (3a) detail – it's much more powerful than predecessor
One important detail about the Nothing Phone (3a) has been revealed
By Chris Hall Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Bell & Ross Astro – beauty in the brutalism
If you think Bell & Ross doesn't have a soft side, think again
By Sam Cross Published