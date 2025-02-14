YETI just dropped two stunning new colourways – and they won’t last long!

Cool box extraordinaire YETI is back with another limited-edition colour drop, and this time, the brand is taking inspiration from the great outdoors in the most vibrant way possible. Meet Firefly Yellow and Big Sky Blue, two bold new shades designed to stand out on your next adventure.

According to the cool box brand, Firefly Yellow is inspired by Nature’s Nightlights, a nod to the soft glow of fireflies lighting up summer evenings. Meanwhile, Big Sky Blue pays tribute to Montana’s endless open skies, capturing that perfect balance between rugged adventure and serene landscapes.

Both colours are rolling out across multiple product categories, which means you can expect to see them on YETI’s lineup of Rambler drinkware, hard coolers, soft coolers, and more. While YETI hasn’t provided a full list of products yet, previous colour drops have included everything from the Roadie 24 cooler to the ever-popular Yonder water bottle.

If history tells us anything, it’s that YETI’s limited-edition colours never stick around for long. The brand has a dedicated fanbase that treats these drops like collector’s items – once they sell out, you’ll have to scour resale sites (and probably pay a premium) to get your hands on them.

Previous colourways like Cosmic Lilac, Rescue Red, and Agave Teal flew off the shelves, so if Firefly Yellow or Big Sky Blue speaks to you, you'll want to act fast.

The new colours are available starting today directly from YETI and select retailers. If you're looking for a fresh, outdoorsy update to your gear, now's the time to grab one before they disappear for good.