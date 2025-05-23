YETI’s new Cayo Backpack doesn’t mess around

Fresh off the back of the Ranchero Backpack and Hondo Beach Chair launches, YETI is keeping the momentum going.

The next drop in its five-week Drop Days campaign (we're on week four) is the all-new Cayo backpack, a rugged, weather-resistant daypack designed to take on the commute, the campsite, and everything in between.

Available from today for YETI account holders and 27 May for everybody else, the bag comes in three sizes: 15L, 25L, and 35L (coming later this summer).

With its ultra-durable DryHide shell, PU-coated zippers, and welded seams, it’s not waterproof, but it’ll easily shrug off a rainy walk to work or a wet trailhead.

What sets it apart is the combination of outdoor toughness and everyday usability.

The ComfortComb mesh back panel and removable waist/chest straps help keep heavier loads stable and ventilated, while the stretch-woven interior organisation and hydration sleeve (fits up to a 2L reservoir) mean you’re covered for a day on the move.

(Image credit: YETI)

From Drop Days to downpours

YETI says the Cayo is ideal for everything from daily commutes to rougher adventures.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the Ranchero before it, the Cayo also features the HitchPoint Grid, a mounting system compatible with add-ons like the SideKick Dry Gear Case and Rambler Bottle Sling for dialled-in carry systems.

If you're torn between this and YETI’s more hardcore Panga dry bags, the brand is clear: the Cayo isn’t fully waterproof or insulated, but it is more commuter-friendly and accessible for daily use.

The Cayo is available in Black and Olive, with MSRPs set at $200 (15L), $250 (25L), and $300 (35L), though the largest won’t be landing until later this summer.

(Seemingly, the smallest one isn't available yet, either.)

The Cayo is available to buy now directly from YETI US – UK and AU availability TBC.