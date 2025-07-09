DJI just made its most useful gadget even better and now you can control it from your phone

DJI has upgraded one of its most versatile devices – and no, it’s not a drone.

The new Power 1000 V2 portable power station is lighter, smarter, and faster than ever, and it might just be the ultimate all-rounder for camping, road trips, creative shoots or unexpected blackouts.

Hot on the heels of the flagship Power 2000, the Power 1000 V2 gets a serious performance lift: 2,600W of stable output, full recharge in just 56 minutes, and a boosted port selection including dual 140W USB-C for fast-charging laptops.

(Image credit: DJI)

It also now supports DJI’s new Home app, allowing you to remotely monitor power levels, adjust settings, and toggle outputs in real-time from anywhere.

At just 14.2kg with a 1024Wh capacity, it’s deceptively portable and perfect for drone crews or weekend warriors alike.

DJI says it can charge a phone 57 times, power a laptop nine times, or run a refrigerator for 20 hours.

Creators can also use the SDC fast-charging cable to top up compatible DJI drone batteries to 95% in about 30 minutes, making this a must-have for all-day shoots.

Smart charging, smarter backup

The Power 1000 V2 supports grid, car, or solar input, and its redesigned Battery Management System (BMS) enhances safety even in harsh conditions, such as salt spray or high altitudes.

It now functions as a true UPS, keeping your gear powered during blackouts with 0.01s switch-over time.

Add up to five expansion batteries and you’ve got over 11,000Wh on tap.

Shipping begins this month, with prices starting from £799/ €899 via the DJI Store and authorised retailers.