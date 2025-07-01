DJI may be about to shake up portable power in a big way

DJI could be about to go BIG with its next portable power station lineup.

A new leak shared by DroneXL reveals what appears to be two upcoming additions to DJI’s portable energy range: the Power 1000 V2 and a brand-new Power 2000.

The latest rumours follow a series of DJI-related information leaks to the public, including details about the supposedly upcoming DJI Mini 5 Pro and the brand's first 360-degree action camera, the OSMO 360.

These larger-capacity models suggest a strategic pivot from DJI, which looks set to prioritise high-output power over ultra-portable solutions.

The leak includes product renderings and spec hints that point to a serious capacity boost, particularly with the Power 2000, which could offer 2,048Wh, doubling the Power 1000’s original capacity.

DJI’s Power 1000 already impressed users with its rapid recharging and smart connectivity features, so a V2 update with faster charging, better battery management and expanded outputs would be a welcome evolution.

Image 1 of 2

Specs aren’t confirmed yet, but it’s likely the V2 will retain key features from the original Power 1000: dual 2,200W AC outputs (with up to 4,400W peak), two 140W USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and DJI’s proprietary SDC and SDC-Lite ports, which enable super-fast drone battery charging.

The current Power 1000 recharges from 0–80% in just 50 minutes, so we may see even faster turnarounds in the V2.

Portability takes a back seat

Also of interest is what DJI isn’t updating. There’s no sign of a refreshed Power 500, the brand’s lightest, most travel-friendly power station.

T3’s review of the Power 500 praised its balance of portability and performance, with its 512Wh battery, 1,000W output, and sub-7.5kg weight making it ideal for day trips and mobile shoots.

Its absence from this leak could signal a shift in consumer demand, with DJI betting that creators and pros are ready to trade lightness for longevity.

This aligns with a wider trend: users aren’t just looking for compact convenience anymore.

They’re looking for all-day power, rapid charging, and gear that can support demanding off-grid work, whether that’s drone flights, mobile production rigs, or even emergency backup for EVs and laptops.

While nothing is official yet, the Power 1000 V2 and Power 2000 could mark a turning point for DJI’s energy ambitions.

If the final specs live up to the leak, DJI may soon be a serious contender in the professional portable power space, far beyond the drone world it helped define.