DJI’s latest gadget isn’t a drone but it could save your camping trip

DJI, best known for drones that dominate the skies, is planting its flag firmly in the world of portable power.

We reported on the rumours of the imminent power station launch just yesterday, and evidently, we didn't have to wait too long for confirmation from the brand.

The DJI Power 2000 is the drone giant’s most powerful and (relatively) compact energy solution to date. It's also the largest model from DJI and four times the capacity of the DJI Power 500.

With a 2,048Wh capacity packed into a 32.6L body, this power station is roughly the size of a mini carry-on case, yet it delivers an uninterrupted 3,000W output that can run over 99% of household appliances.

To put it in perspective, the Power 2000 can run your fridge for up to 40 hours, your projector for up to 18 hours, and your coffee machine for up to 110 minutes (that's a lot of coffee).

(Image credit: DJI)

It can even power one of the most demanding devices in any DIY kit, an electric chainsaw, if you fancy some campsite carpentry.

Unlike traditional generators, the Power 2000 operates almost silently at under 29dB, making it a peaceful companion for vanlifers, content creators, and road-tripping families.

Four AC outlets, four USB-C ports (including dual 140W fast-charge), and four USB-A ports make it feel like a fully-fledged power strip on wheels, and it recharges to 80% in just 45 minutes via grid, or 75 minutes with solar.

For those needing even more juice, DJI lets you daisy-chain up to ten (!) expansion batteries, pushing total capacity to an outrageous 22,528Wh.

There’s also UPS support with a switchover time of under 0.01 seconds for mission-critical devices, plus an advanced battery management system with 26 temperature sensors and 21 circuit fuses for rock-solid safety.

DJI’s Power 2000 appears to be serious competition for EcoFlow and Jackery, particularly with full DJI Home app control, solar and car hybrid input options, and a price that undercuts some of its flagship rivals.

Available now from DJI with prices starting from £1,185 / €1,399.