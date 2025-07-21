Bluetti’s $4.8m gamble is about to hit the market

The Bluetti Apex 300 quietly became one of the most successful energy tech crowdfunding campaigns of the year, pulling in over $4.8 million from more than 2,400 backers on Indiegogo.

And yet, outside of hardcore off-grid and backup power circles, it’s flown largely under the radar.

Set to go on general sale from 1 August, the Apex 300 doesn’t look all that different from other boxy battery systems on the market.

But under the hood, it offers a combination of features that make it stand out.

This includes both 120V and 240V AC output natively, meaning it can power everything from kitchen appliances to power tools and even EVs, without requiring split-phase workarounds.

It also supports full modular expansion up to around 19kWh per unit and includes dual MPPT solar inputs, a 50A generator port, and a fast 3,840W charge rate.

What likely helped push the campaign to such heights was the real-world testing that accompanied it.

Early users reported using the Apex 300 to run everything from waffle makers and 14,000 BTU air conditioners to entire off-grid setups combining solar and gas.

(Image credit: Bluetti)

Others praised its minimal idle drain and smooth UPS (zero-millisecond!) switchover, an often-overlooked detail that makes it suitable for more sensitive home electronics, such as laptops.

It’s not a revolution in portable power station technology, but it is a refinement of the formula.

For the brand, whose previous power station, the Bluetti AC50B, we called a "compact powerhouse for outdoor adventures," the Apex 300 feels like a confident evolution.

It delivers high output, modularity, and reliability in a package designed to appeal to both prepared homeowners and serious outdoor users.

The official retail price is set at $2,399 (~£1,783.49/ AU$3,684.59), and shipments are expected to begin next month.

If you missed the campaign, you’ll soon be able to find out whether Bluetti’s latest gamble lives up to the buzz.

Head over to Bluetti for more information.