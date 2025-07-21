Monitor Audio's beautiful Bronze Series speakers get an impressive upgrade

Quick Summary Monitor Audio's acclaimed Bronze Series of stereo and home cinema speakers returns. They include new drivers, a new crossover design and, for the first time, an on-wall speaker too.

Monitor Audio's Bronze series speakers have been a firm favourite among listeners and reviewers alike for more than two decades, with each new generation introducing worthwhile improvements without messing with a winning formula. The last big upgrade was back in 2020, and now there's a seventh generation featuring five distinct models.

According to Monitor, the new Monitor Bronze 7G speakers are "more distinctive, higher in quality and more refined than anything that has come before". That's quite the claim given the five-star reviews that the previous generations accumulated, but there are some significant changes and a brand new model too.

For the first time the Bronze range includes an on-wall speaker (Image credit: Monitor Audio)

Monitor Audio Bronze Series 7G speakers: features and pricing

The flagship here is the Bronze 300 7G floorstander, which is joined by the Bronze 50 bookshelf, the AMS Dolby Atmos speakers, the Bronze Centre Channel and the brand new Bronze On-Wall speaker. There's no subwoofer in the range but the Bronze 7G Series is designed to work with Monitor's Vestra subs, which were developed with the Bronze Series and tuned accordingly. They come in 10, 12 and 15-inch versions.

Monitor says that everything from the cabinet design to the driver technology has been revisited and enhanced. There's a new ceramic-coated aluminium magnesium C-CAM gold dome tweeter for "exceptional" high-frequency clarity and detail, and it's teamed with new 6-inch C-CAM bass and bass/mid drivers with larger voice coils and improved magnets. There's also a new crossover design.

The Bronze Series 7G range is available now, and the prices are:

Bronze 300 7G: £1000 / €1,250 / $1,400 (about AU$2,065 ) per pair

Bronze 50 7G: £500.00 / €600.00 / $700.00 (about AU$1,032) per pair

Bronze Centre 7G: £400.00 / €500.00 / $550.00 (about AU$825) per piece

Bronze On-Wall 7G: £300.00 / €350.00 / $400.00 (about AU$619) per piece

Bronze AMS 7G: £450.00 / €575.00 / $625.00 (about AU$929) per pair