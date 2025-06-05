Treat your desktop to Ruark's super-sexy speaker upgrades

Quick Summary Ruark has announced the third generation of its five-star MR1 speakers with aptX HD, USB audio and re-engineered cabinets. They're priced at £399 (about $540 / €472 / AU$836).

Ruark has introduced a new version of its MR1 Bluetooth speakers.

When we reviewed the MR1 Mk2 in 2021 we said they were among the best Bluetooth speakers around and gave them the full five stars. Now the new MR1 Mk3 take that winning formula and improve on it.

The third-generation MR1s have been completely rebuilt from the ground up, so while they look very similar to their predecessors there are some big changes, including support for wireless Hi-Res Audio.

(Image credit: Ruark)

Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers: key features and pricing

The MR1 Mk3 now come with aptX HD streaming, up from the CD-quality aptX of the mark two versions, and there's a USB audio input as well as line-in and optical inputs.

There's also a dedicated turntable input with a moving magnet phono stage, and a subwoofer out if you need more oomph.

The internal amplifier borrows from the award-winning R410, and powers Ruark's NS+ 85mm long throw woofer – 10mm larger than before – and 20mm silk dome tweeter. In-room frequency response is 50Hz to 22kHz.

(Image credit: Ruark)

In our Mk2 review we said that the Ruarks could well be the best computer speakers around, but the new versions are even more flexible – they're powerful enough to work as a TV audio upgrade too. Alternatively, you can use them in conjunction with a decent turntable for a compact but high quality vinyl setup.

The handcrafted wood cabinets come in two colours, rich walnut or a charcoal lacquer, and the RRP is £399 (about $540 / €472 / AU$836).