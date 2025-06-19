I'm loving this music streamer so much that I’ve wall-mounted the speakers

I've been big into my music for many years now, so it's a privilege to work in an industry where I get to test many of the best wireless speakers, best headphones and, once in a while, some broader systems too.

You're looking at the Ruark R610 Music Console, paired with the Ruark Sabre-R speakers. I've been using this combination for a couple of weeks now, where it's been living in my home office. But a recent rejig with some review kit meant I was low on space.

As a result, given how much I love this music system, I thought I'd buy some angled wall-mounts and get the speakers hoisted up into position. This system is so good that I've taken to DIY and drilling holes into my office walls.

And while these mounts aren't going to be to all tastes – they serve a broader purpose, however, as they rotate for horizontal position – the Ruark system certainly will be. Let me explain why it's such a quality bit of kit.

What can the Ruark R610 do?

Finish: Walnut veneer (pictured) / Charcoal

Quality: 2x 75W amplification per channel DAC up to 32-bit 384kHz



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The Ruark R610 is a multi-functional musical sourcing tool. The walnut-finished box looks a treat, presents a built-in screen for visuals, and can output music from all manner of sources at very high quality.

Whether you're sourcing from a media server and delivering Flac files up to 32-bit and 384kHz, streaming via your favourite service, or simply connected via Bluetooth from your phone – you'll find it all here. There are even plenty of physical connections, so I've also got a set of turntables plugged in (via a mixer into RCA Phono).

Connectivity: Google Cast / AirPlay / Spotify/Tidal/Qobuz Connect RCA Phono / Line In / HDMI / Optical / Media Server DAB / FM / Internet Radio Bluetooth 5.1 aptX HD



One thing I really love about this system, though, is that it has a classic Ruark-styled physical control system atop the box. The rotational dial just delivers a quality that lacks in so much kit these days. And, better still, the RM07 remote apes this controller, so you can control from afar – which I do from my desk all the time.

How good are the Sabre-R speakers?

Input: 2x 4mm gold-plated binding posts (single or bi-wire)

2x 4mm gold-plated binding posts (single or bi-wire) Frequency response: 50Hz - 20KHz

50Hz - 20KHz Crossover: 2.2kHz

There's no outputting that music without some speakers, though, which is where Ruark's Sabre-R bookshelf options come into play. Note: these are sold separately, or as part of a package deal (see end of this article) for a better overall price. Or, if you wish, you can connect other speakers to the system.

The Sabre-R echo the R610's style, though, creating a perfect pairing – that looks the part as much as it sounds the real deal. If you don't love the all-walnut veneer then there's a charcoal option instead, which does have some walnut trim as part of its visual repertoire – that's a Ruark look through and through.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I did wonder upon receiving the kit whether I'd need a separate subwoofer or not. The setup can accommodate one – and Ruark duly will sell you one, its RS1 – but I've not needed it. I mean, I'd certainly add one and crank the bass given the chance – but the Sabre-R cover low-end emphasis just beautifully without the need for extra.

This is a loud system, too, with mid-level volumes filling the space enthusiastically – and with classic stereo separation. Previous to their office location, this setup was downstairs in a large living room – which was well catered for, even at the 16/31 volume level. Yes, the volume goes to 31 (not that I've dared try it) for some reason.

Most people aren't ever going to wall-mount these speakers, though, as you simply won't need to. They look beautiful standalone, just as bookshelf speakers should, and sound a dream too. I just ran out of space and wanted an earshot level to cater for my vinyl turntables setup.

All in all, the Ruark Audio R610 and Sabre-R speakers setup is a great alternative to the likes of Cambridge Audio's Evo One system – if you're looking for an even more versatile and classic look than an all-in-one system.