Bugatti's 2026 supercar is a £3.2m state-of-the-art sound system
Bugatti swaps traditional speaker tech for something smarter in its 2026 supercar
Quick Summary
Bugatti is using piezoelectric speaker technology in its Tourbillon supercar. The firm's CEO says it's in "a different universe" to the Chiron's sound system.
When you're spending big money on a supercar you expect a suitably super sound system. Following on from the use of diamond membrane tweeters in the Chiron, Bugatti is taking an even more radical approach in its Tourbillon supercar. This isn't a car with a sound system. This is a car that is the sound system.
That's according to BBC Top Gear magazine (via motor1.com), which took a trip to the Bugatti-Rimac campus to meet CEO Mate Rimac. Rimac showed off multiple innovations that are being used in the Tourbillon and in the next generation Rimac Nevera sports car, and one such innovation is the use of piezoelectric diaphragms to turn the car's body into a speaker.
Why Bugatti is betting on piezoelectric power
Piezoelectric speakers are smarter than the magnet-driven speakers we're all familiar with. While both traditional and piezoelectric speakers vibrate to move air around and create sound waves, piezoelectric ones are much smaller because they don't use the same magnet and speaker cone design as traditional ones. Instead of big magnets they have small crystals, and those crystals vibrate to move a diaphragm and create audio.
In the Top Gear video, Mate Rimac demonstrates how the Tourbillon's diaphragm is the car itself. He shows off the subwoofer, which consists of a piezo element that's built into the roof of the car. It isn't big, but it's clever: its job is to vibrate the carbon fibre of the car.
According to Rimac, the system in the Tourbillon is "in a different universe compared to a Chiron. So we saved weight, space, and improved the sound quality."
Although there have been years of hype around piezolelectric speakers for in-car audio, as far as I'm aware this is the first time a car has been made with a piezoelectric sound system inside.
Mercedes was clearly thinking along similar lines to Bugatti just over a decade ago with the SL Roadster's FrontBass, an in-car audio system that used the car's own body as enclosures for the subwoofers located in the car's front footwells, but that was still built around traditional speaker tech.
Bugatti's approach is very different, and I wish I were in the right demographic to drive it. Sadly its price tag is around £3.2 million before tax, so I'll have to stick with the stereo in my Skoda.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
