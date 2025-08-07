Sonos prices are set to soar once more, new CEO confirms

Quick Summary Sonos' CEO has revealed that prices will need to increase later this year due to Trump's tariffs. It's not currently clear which of the company's speakers or soundbars will be affected, but some definitely will be.

Sonos has experienced something of a rollercoaster ride over the last 18 months. The company updated its app back in May 2024 to considerable criticism, yet also announced a couple of new products last year that were both highly praised.

The Sonos Ace headphones are an excellent pair of cans, delivering superb sound performance alongside a very comfortable design, while the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar is an absolutely brilliant single-box solution for better TV audio.

However, even those great products couldn't prevent Sonos' CEO at the time, Patrick Spence, stepping down after eight years in charge, with Tom Conrad taking over. And now, as part of the company's first quarterly earnings report since he became CEO, he's also had to share some less than positive news.

What's happening at Sonos now?

As reported by Bloomberg (via The Verge), Sonos posted $344.8 million in revenue and a net loss of $3.4 million. Conrad also addressed the impact of President Trump's tariffs on the brand's devices: "It has become clear that we’ll need to raise prices on certain products later this year," he said.

It's not currently clear which of Sonos' products will see a price hike, but it won't be the first time it has raised prices over the years. Back in 2021, products like the original Sonos Roam and Sonos Arc increased in price by £20 and £100 respectively.

The Sonos One, Sonos One SL, Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp also increased at the same time, with Sonos blaming the "demand, supply chain, component costs and the competitive landscape" as the reason.

Most of Sonos' current products for the US are made in Vietnam and Malaysia, with both those countries facing higher tariff rates of 20% and 19%, respectively.

Conrad added: "We continue to work closely with our contract manufacturers and our channel partners to share tariff costs." Hopefully, that means we aren't looking at a 20% increase on the RRP of Sonos products, but it's not looking good.

Our advice? If you're considering a Sonos speaker or soundbar, buy it now before the price increases kick in.