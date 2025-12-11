New Bang & Olufsen speakers are an exercise in the exotic – but will you choose flamboyant or understated?

Quick Summary Bang & Olufsen has unveiled another two finishes for its Beolab 90 speakers. The Phantom and Mirage editions couldn't be further from one another, but each is magnificent in its own right.

If you're in the market for a high-end speaker, chances are Bang & Olufsen is at least part of your consideration. The brand is renowned for its quality and design, with a sustainable ethos which also makes it a firm fan favourite.

Now, it has unveiled a new pair of finishes for its Beolab 90 speaker – and it's a real game of two halves. It might be a slight stretch to say there's something for everyone here, but there's certainly something for both ends of the taste spectrum.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

First up is the Phantom edition, which is a statement of monochromatic black. It's about as understated as a speaker like this can get, and looks really smart and modern.

A translucent black PVD metal mesh sits upon a unified aluminium skeleton with integrates into a single, continuous structure. There's even accents of carbon fibre, which celebrate lightweight strength and lend a motorsport-inspired edge to proceedings.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

That's counteracted by the Mirage edition which is pretty much the complete opposite. Here, gradients of blue and pink – or sapphire and magenta, if you're so inclined – work their way across every panel and strut.

Iridescent fabric covers the panels, while anodized aluminium framing also echo the colour scheme. It's a beautiful expression of colour, and cuts a commanding frame when sat alone in a stark room, as it is in the brand's press images. As a pair, there's even something of a Barbenheimer aesthetic at play, which is certainly a throwback!

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

These two follow on from the Titan edition, and mark the second and third of five limited edition pairs which celebrate the 100-year legacy of the brand. Each will be made in just ten pairs, and will have a certificate of authenticity to confirm its validity.

Pricing is currently unconfirmed, but don't expect this to be anything short of eye-watering. The base model for this speaker costs a whopping £141,000 / €167,200 / US$211,800 (approx. AU$283,500) per pair, and that's before we get into the limited edition nature and bespoke finishing. But hey – if you've got the cash, there are worse ways to spend.