A feast for the eyes and ears – Arendal's anniversary floorstanding speakers are clearly made with love

Quick Summary The stunning Arendal 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition speakers are made from piano-lacquered rosewood and limited to just 25 numbered pairs. As collectable as they are gorgeous, you will have to shell out £10,000 / $12,900 to be one of the lucky few.

Norwegian speaker specialist Arendal Sound is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to mark the milestone it's created a beautiful limited edition version of the 1528 Tower 8 speaker.

And we really do mean limited – there will be no more than 25 numbered pairs of the 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition speakers, and they're only available directly from Arendal itself.

If you're one of the fortunate few who can afford a pair, the price is £10,000 / €11,900 / $12,900 (about AU$20,270). But that's understandable for such special reference-quality floorstanders.

According to Arendal's CEO, Jan Ove Lassesen, the company has made them as a thank you to loyal customers: "We’ve spent 10 years building something we believe in, and this is our way of celebrating that with the people who’ve made it possible."

(Image credit: Arendal Sound)

Arendal 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition: key features

The 1528 8 Tower is Arendal Sound's flagship speaker, with a 3-way design incorporating a 28mm lithium-magnesium tweeter, 5-inch carbon-graphene midrange driver, and quad 8-inch aluminium bass drivers.

There's a precision-engineered, 85mm thick, time-aligned curved driver baffle to position the sound perfectly, and Arendal says the result is that every musical detail reaches you in phase and with minimal interference.

The Anniversary Edition takes this design and encases it in piano-lacquered rosewood, with a grain that ensures no two speakers will be alike. They also feature satin black baffles, waveguide assemblies, woofer trim rings and base bars. The limited pair have upgraded feet, too – they're Puck Pro rather than the standard edition's Puck Plus.

Each speaker features a chrome-plated, stainless steel rear plaque with a laser-etched serial number and Lassesen's signature.

They also come with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Arendal Sound's chief technical officer, Thomas Gunvaldsen.

The Arendal 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition speakers are available now on the Arendal Sound website.