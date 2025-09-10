Perlisten’s A-series speakers deliver a more accessible option for audiophiles
High-performance tower, compact and surround speakers for a relatively low price
Perlisten have launched a new range of high performance speakers that, by its usual standards, are incredibly affordable: the new A-Series range starts at $995 per speaker and tops out at $6,990 per pair for the flagship A4t. That's roughly £5,170 / €5,975 / AU$10,590 before taxes.
Perlisten speakers are made for discerning audiophiles and high-powered home cinema setups, and they don't come cheap: for example before retailers' discounts the D215s THX Dominus subwoofer will set you back a cool £9,200 / $10,995 / €10,850 / AU$18,999.
There are four speakers in the A-Series, shown from left to right in the image below: the A2s wall- or ceiling-mounted surround speaker; the A3m compact full-range speaker; the A3t tower; and the range-topping A4t tower.
Perlisten A-Series: key features and pricing
The A4t is a floor-stander with a bespoke 35mm composite Teteron dome tweeter in a unique waveguide and three 215mm carbon fibre woofers in a bass reflex enclosure, all contained in a custom cabinet and controlled by a custom crossover. Its low end goes down to a subterranean 27Hz and its 4 ohm impedance makes it suitable for a wide range of high-powered amps: recommended power is 50 to 350W.
The more affordable A3t has the same dome tweeter and woofers, but this time around there are only two woofers to the A4t's three. The compact A3m is a two-way system, again with 35mm tweeter and 215mm woofer. Last but not least there's the A2s surround speaker, another two-way design but made for surround sound and with a tilt and swivel bracket that enables you to set it up for side, rear or top surround channels.
Global pricing and availability haven't been announced yet but the US recommended retail prices are (per speaker):
- A4t: $3,495
- A3t: $2,495
- A3m: $1,795
- A2s: $995
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.