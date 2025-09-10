Perlisten’s A-series speakers deliver a more accessible option for audiophiles

Perlisten have launched a new range of high performance speakers that, by its usual standards, are incredibly affordable: the new A-Series range starts at $995 per speaker and tops out at $6,990 per pair for the flagship A4t. That's roughly £5,170 / €5,975 / AU$10,590 before taxes.

Perlisten speakers are made for discerning audiophiles and high-powered home cinema setups, and they don't come cheap: for example before retailers' discounts the D215s THX Dominus subwoofer will set you back a cool £9,200 / $10,995 / €10,850 / AU$18,999.

There are four speakers in the A-Series, shown from left to right in the image below: the A2s wall- or ceiling-mounted surround speaker; the A3m compact full-range speaker; the A3t tower; and the range-topping A4t tower.

(Image credit: Perlisten)

Perlisten A-Series: key features and pricing

The A4t is a floor-stander with a bespoke 35mm composite Teteron dome tweeter in a unique waveguide and three 215mm carbon fibre woofers in a bass reflex enclosure, all contained in a custom cabinet and controlled by a custom crossover. Its low end goes down to a subterranean 27Hz and its 4 ohm impedance makes it suitable for a wide range of high-powered amps: recommended power is 50 to 350W.

The more affordable A3t has the same dome tweeter and woofers, but this time around there are only two woofers to the A4t's three. The compact A3m is a two-way system, again with 35mm tweeter and 215mm woofer. Last but not least there's the A2s surround speaker, another two-way design but made for surround sound and with a tilt and swivel bracket that enables you to set it up for side, rear or top surround channels.

Global pricing and availability haven't been announced yet but the US recommended retail prices are (per speaker):

A4t: $3,495

A3t: $2,495

A3m: $1,795

A2s: $995