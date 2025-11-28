This new high-end network streamer gives you the Moon on a stick

Quick Summary The Moon 371 network amplifier is a preamp/DAC, amplifier, phono stage and network streamer in one premium device. Priced at £6,250 / $6,500, it's available now.

If you're looking for the ultimate streaming-friendly amplifier, why not go to the moon? The Moon 371 is a high-end network amplifier handcrafted in Canada and promises "exceptional performance, versatility and elegance." The manufacturer even goes as far as claiming that it's the best network amplifier available in its category.

It's the first product in the brand's new Compass collection, which promises to deliver a range of modern audio products based on the firm's expertise in making all-in one devices.

And the collection has certainly got off to an impressive start with the 371, which combines a pre-amplifier, amplifier, DAC, network player and phono stage in a single, sleek unit with a large, bright 17cm colour display.

MOON 371: key features and pricing

The 371 is based on Moon's Mind 2 streaming platform, which supports key streamers including Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and Spotify. It also works with AirPlay, Roon, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. For vinyl lovers, the integrated phono stage is made for both MM and MC turntables.

The built-in amp delivers 200W into 4 ohms or 100W into 8 ohms with gain of 40dB and a frequency response of 5Hz to 100kHz +0/-3dB.

It features Moon's own MHP power supply and MDCA distortion cancelling circuitry, and the firm says that the combination delivers "exceptionally clean, dynamic and accurate sound reproduction".

This is the first amplifier to feature the MHP power supply, which was previously only available in the brand's North collection of network player/preamps.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Moon 371 network amplifier is available now with a recommended price of £6,250 / $6,500 (about €7,135 / AU$12,660) and comes with a 10-year warranty. There are two colour options: all black, or a two-tone black and silver option.