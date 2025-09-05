Arcam upgrades its integrated amps to raise the Hi-Res Bluetooth bar

Quick Summary Arcam has refreshed the A5, A15 and A25 integrated amps to bring better Bluetooth with LE Audio, Auracast and aptX Lossless. There are also significant improvements to the electronics and filtering.

Arcam has refreshed its three high-performance Radia A-series integrated amplifiers with significant upgrades.

The Arcam A15+ and A25+ now sport HDMI eARC inputs. They and the new A5+ also get the brand's latest Bluetooth platform, with Bluetooth 5.4, LE Audio, Auracast, Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless.

The amps don't look all that different from the existing A5, A15 and A25 models, while the prices remain similar too (unless you're a US customer). However, there are some significant upgrades that deliver improved clarity.

(Image credit: Arcam)

Arcam A5+, A15+ and A25+: key features and pricing

The A5+ is a 2 x 50W Class A/B amp and the A15+ offers 80W per channel.

Both have a 24-bit/192kHz ESS ES9018 DAC and an integrated moving magnet phono stage. The A5+ has refined internals and lower power supply impedance, and the A15+ has an upgraded transformer that reduces unwanted current.

The A25+ is a Class G amp with 100W per channel, and it's been given a refresh to make it more visually close to the ST25 streamer.

It has an additional DAC for its SPDIF inputs (another ES9018) and a significantly upgraded version of Arcam's new transformer, plus improvements to power supply regulation and mains filtering.

Price-wise, the plus models are similar to the outgoing versions in the UK. The A5+ is £749 and the A15+ is £1,199, although the A25+ has gone up by £200 to £1,699. That's roughly €863 / €1,382 / €1,959 or AU$1,540 / AU$2,466 / AU$3,495.

But it's not such good news in the US – presumably due to import tariffs. There, audiophiles can expect to pay $1,199 for the A5+, $1,499 for the A15+ and $1,999 for the A25+. That's a price hike of between $400 and $500 on each product.

All three amplifiers will go on sale later this month, September 2025.