Quad Platina Series could be the ultimate amp for everything

Quick Summary Quad has unveiled its new Platina Series integrated amplifier alongside a new network streamer. A CD transport will also join them in 2026. The Quad Platina Integrated will be available from November for £3,499.

Quad appears to be on a roll this year – shortly after launching its impressive and stylish Quad 3 amplifier and sixth-generation ESL speakers, the brand is introducing what it says is its most accomplished range of audio electronics yet.

The new Platina Series will offer three models – a Platina Integrated amplifier, a network streamer, and a CD transport. The first two will be available in November while the CD deck will follow in 2026.

The Platina Integrated is a stereo amplifier that's been five years in development, delivering 2 x 200W into 8 ohms through its dual-mono circuitry. It features extensive connectivity and, as we've come to expect from Quad, features a stylish design without unnecessary bells and whistles.

(Image credit: Quad)

Quad Platina Integrated: key features and pricing

Quad says that the Platina Integrated is the beating heart of the new series. It features a newly designed ultra-low noise toroidal transformer, cascaded voltage regulators in both the analogue and digital sections, and a digital stage built around the ESS Sabre ES9038PRO.

That DAC is teamed up with a Class A post-DAC filter and two ultra-precise master clocks with different sampling steps. One clock takes the CD standard 44.1kHz sample rate and its multiples, while the other is designed to handle multiples of 48kHz.

That digital stage enables you to listen to PCM to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD to 22.5MHz (DSD512), and there's upsampling of lower bitrate audio to 352.8kHz/384kHz. The Platina Integrated also has a choice of five DAC reconstruction filters for tuning digital audio.

There are lots of connections here – one balanced XLR, two line-level RCA and one phono RCA leading to a newly designed phono stage. You also get USB-C audio, coaxial and optical SP/DIF inputs, plus HDMI ARC support.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outputs are RCA, balanced XLR and a 6.35mm headphone socket. That latter connector features a dedicated headphone amp circuit that Quad says delivers greater clarity, wider bandwidth and superior transient response compared to the headphone outs of other integrated amps.

The Quad Platina Integrated will be available from November 2025 for £3,499 (about €4,030 / $4,700 / AU$7,239).