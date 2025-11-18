Klipsch's high-powered speakers will light up your PC

Quick Summary Klipsch has updated its ProMedia desktop speakers with a wider horn, low-noise amplifiers and an integrated LED lighting system that can react to what's on-screen. Priced at £369 / $379 / €399, they are available now.

Klipsch has announced the next generation of its popular ProMedia desktop speakers, And the first thing you'll notice isn't how these high-powered 2.1 speakers sound, but how they make your setup look.

The ProMedia Lumia speakers have integrated, customisable LED lighting, which can be can be fixed, or you can set it to music-reactive mode. And as it's at the rear, it effectively creates a Hue/Ambilight effect on your desktop.

Cleverly, its Screen React feature for PCs looks at the colours in each corner of your monitor and sets the speaker LEDs to match, extending the colours beyond the edges of your display and onto your wall and desk.

If you're running Windows 11, the LEDs can also be synced with other RGB-compatible peripherals to create a cohesive lighting pattern across all your illuminated accessories.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

German manufacturer Klipsch is best known as an audio company, not for its lighting, and so these speakers promise impressive audio performance too.

They have a one-inch tweeter mated to Klipsch's MicroTractrix horn with a new, wider design, a three-inch mid-range driver, and a subwoofer with a 6.5-inch side-firing driver that's designed to pack a low-end punch.

The speakers come with upgraded low-noise amplifiers delivering 100W RMS and 200W peak, and they deliver a frequency range of 40Hz to 20kHz.

In addition to their wired connections – USB-C and 3.5mm aux – there's Bluetooth 5.3 for streaming from your phone or tablet, and the headphone output doubles as a 3.5mm aux output.

The Klipsch ProMedia Lumina system is available now (except for Europe and Australia, where it'll be launching in January 2026) with an RRP of £369 / $379 / €399 / AU$899.