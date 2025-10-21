KEF's iconic Coda bookshelf speakers are back – this time with lossless audio and serious power

Quick Summary KEF has updated its Coda self-powered speakers with aptX Lossless, HDMI ARC and USB-C Hi-Res Audio. Priced at $999 / £799 a pair, the KEF Coda W speakers are available to order now.

It looks like KEF's engineers have been downing plenty of energy drinks recently – the firm expanded its LS50 speaker range in August, gave its portable KEF Muo speaker a big audio upgrade in September, and updated its luxury Blade speakers earlier this month. Now it's launched another new set of speakers, the Coda W.

The Coda W bookshelf models are based on the firm's iconic Coda range, but this version gets a serious digital upgrade. Self-powered, these now come with Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX Lossless for CD-quality uncompressed audio without wires.

KEF Coda W: key features and pricing

The speaker pair delivers a combined 200W of power, with dedicated amplifiers for the tweet and woofer.

The drivers are 5.25-inch, 12th generation Uni-Q driver arrays. They place the tweeter in the acoustic centre of each driver to recreate the way sound is produced naturally. KEF says that this ensures uniform dispersion through the room for an "exceptionally natural and immersive" experience.

(Image credit: KEF)

In addition to the Bluetooth and aptX Adaptive there are plenty of additional connectivity options here.

You get a built-in phono stage for your turntable (and line input if it has its own phono stage), RCA and optical inputs, HDMI ARC for your TV, and USB-C for your computer, smartphone or tablet. That latter port supports Hi-Res Audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

There's also a dedicated subwoofer out that's compatible with KEF's KW1 wireless subwoofer adapter.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are five classy-looking finishes to choose from – vintage burgundy, nickel grey, moss green, midnight blue, and dark titanium – and the speakers come with a 3-metre interspeaker cable. An 8-metre cable is available as an optional extra.

The speakers can also be paired with KEF's SQ1 floor stands.

The KEF Coda W retails for $999 / £799 / €899 / AU$1,450 a pair.