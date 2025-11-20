Tribit's ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker is palm-sized and punchy

Quick Summary Tribit has launched the PocketGo, an ultra-small portable Bluetooth speaker that has higher power output than similarly-sized rivals. It's priced very aggressively, too – at £29.99 / €34.99 (about $39 / AU$60).

Tribit has launched the PocketGo, a small and ultra-light portable Bluetooth speaker. And by small I mean very – the slim, rectangular speaker weighs 220g and is around 11cm wide, 8cm tall and 4cm deep.

Despite its diminutive size, Tribit says the PocketGo packs a punch. It puts out 7W, which is more than similarly-sized speakers, such as the JBL Go 4.

It has a slightly deeper low end too, at 80Hz compared to 90Hz. You're never going to get earth-shaking bass from a speaker this small, but it's impressive given the form factor.

I haven't heard this speaker yet, but we've been very impressed with Tribit products before – such as its powerful Tribit StormBox Blast 2. And its more affordable products, such as the StormBox Mini Plus, deliver decent specifications for very low prices.

(Image credit: Tribit)

Tribit PocketGo speaker: key features and pricing

The PocketGo contains a single 45mm driver and a passive bass radiator, and it's powered by a 2,400mAh lithium-ion battery that will deliver up to 20 hours of playback with the volume at 50%. Charging via USB-C takes three hours.

The speaker has a built-in mic for calls and voice assistants, Bluetooth 6.0, and it supports true wireless stereo pairing. Unusually, there's also microSD card playback for offline music.

Its companion app enables you to customise the EQ or choose from six EQ presets.

Tribit says the PocketGo is made tough, with IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as successful drop testing to the US military standard MIL-STD-810H. It can float too, so it won't drown your Def Leppard deep cuts if it gets knocked into the water at your next pool party.

The Tribit PocketGo is available now in a choice of black, blue or green, and has a recommended retail price of £29.99 / €34.99 (about $39 / AU$60) via Amazon or Tribit.

There's currently a promotional offer that takes 25% off that already very low price.