JBL takes Bluetooth boom boxes to the next level

Turn the music up and have a little dance because great news has emerged from CES 2024. JBL, creators of some of the best Bluetooth speakers, has announced not one but three new products, with the newly upgraded JBL Xtreme 4 taking pride of place. 

The Xtreme 4 was already an extremely (sorry) capable speaker with 24 hours of battery life but now it has learned a few new tricks. Most notably a new AI sound boost feature. According to JBL it "analyzes audio in real-time with an AI algorithm to optimize the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and less distorted sound." now that's the kind of thing we want to see AI used for. 

It's not like the Xtreme 4 doesn't have some excellent audio hardware behind it either. With two woofers, two drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators, your favourite songs will never have sounded so good on the go. An IP67 resistance rating makes it fully dustproof and waterproof for up to 30 minutes at a time, so ideal for pool parties (when weather permits). The Xtreme 4 will be released in March for €349.

JBL Clip 5

(Image credit: JBL)

If you're after something ultra-portable, JBL has you covered too with a pair of new releases. The JBL Clip 5 is, as the name suggests, a clip-on speaker that now features a redesigned carabiner for an easier fit and an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Not bad for €69. 

Even cheaper is the JBL GO 4, at €49 it's JBL's smallest and cheapest portable speaker but don't let that fool you into thinking it's a poor relation. The newest iteration has an improved strap, up to 7 hours of battery life and comes in six colours.

Keep track of everything at CES 2024 as it happens by sticking with us at T3 as we bring you the latest news and opinions from the world's biggest consumer electronics show. 

