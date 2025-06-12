Bose refreshes SoundLink speaker line just in time for summer fun

Quick Summary Bose has revealed two new SoundLink speakers: the powerful Plus, and an improved version of the tiny SoundLink Micro. Both have aptX Adaptive, Bluetooth 5.4, and start at $129.

Bose's new colour for its SoundLink speakers couldn't be more yellow if it were sitting on a banana, covered in custard and streaming Coldplay.

The new Citrus Yellow option is currently exclusive to one of two brand new SoundLink models: the Bose SoundLink Plus Portable. It's also available in Black and Blue Dusk, if the yellow's a little too bright for you.

(Image credit: Bose)

There are two new speakers in the range. Bose will be hoping that the aforementioned Plus, and a second generation of the cute SoundLink Micro will shoot to the top of your best Bluetooth speakers wishlist.

Of course, looks aren't the most important thing with speakers. Both have impressive specs, although they're aimed at very different types of listener.

The second-gen SoundLink Micro has a new strap for attaching it to things (Image credit: Bose)

Bose SoundLink Plus and SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen): key features and pricing

They each sport Bluetooth Core 5.4 and Snapdragon Sound with aptX Adaptive, Fast Pair and multipoint. They also support Bose SimpleSync and Spotify Tap.

The SoundLink Plus has one subwoofer, one tweeter and four passive radiators to deliver big low end thump, and it's both IP67 rated and designed to float in water.

Battery life is a promised 20 hours and you can also use its USB-C port to charge other devices.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

International availability and pricing haven't been revealed as yet, but the US launch is 26 June, with pre-orders opening today (12 June) for the black and blue models. You can also order the citrus yellow one on 18 June. The US price is $299.

(Image credit: Bose)

The SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) now has a nylon strap for attaching it to things, USB-C, 12-hour battery life, and Bose app compatibility for customising the EQ and the controls. Bose claims it sounds noticeably better too.

It'll launch later this summer with a US price of $129. The first generation is currently £99 in the UK, AU$129.95 in Australia and €107 in Europe.