Bose refreshes SoundLink speaker line just in time for summer fun

Bose's new Bluetooth speakers for summer are little and large, with a fun new colour

A citrus yellow Bose SoundLink Plus Portable on a wooden table with a bright yellow chair next to it and two glasses of lemonade and a big jug of lemons on the same table
(Image credit: Bose)
Carrie Marshall's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Bose has revealed two new SoundLink speakers: the powerful Plus, and an improved version of the tiny SoundLink Micro.

Both have aptX Adaptive, Bluetooth 5.4, and start at $129.

Bose's new colour for its SoundLink speakers couldn't be more yellow if it were sitting on a banana, covered in custard and streaming Coldplay.

The new Citrus Yellow option is currently exclusive to one of two brand new SoundLink models: the Bose SoundLink Plus Portable. It's also available in Black and Blue Dusk, if the yellow's a little too bright for you.

Bose SoundLink Plus Portable speaker in black on top of a blue car with people stood around it

(Image credit: Bose)

There are two new speakers in the range. Bose will be hoping that the aforementioned Plus, and a second generation of the cute SoundLink Micro will shoot to the top of your best Bluetooth speakers wishlist.

Of course, looks aren't the most important thing with speakers. Both have impressive specs, although they're aimed at very different types of listener.

A blue SoundLink Micro speaker attached to the handlebars of a bicycle in a street of what look like sandstone flats or townhouses. The bicycle is moving but we can't see the rider.

The second-gen SoundLink Micro has a new strap for attaching it to things

(Image credit: Bose)

They each sport Bluetooth Core 5.4 and Snapdragon Sound with aptX Adaptive, Fast Pair and multipoint. They also support Bose SimpleSync and Spotify Tap.

The SoundLink Plus has one subwoofer, one tweeter and four passive radiators to deliver big low end thump, and it's both IP67 rated and designed to float in water.

Battery life is a promised 20 hours and you can also use its USB-C port to charge other devices.

International availability and pricing haven't been revealed as yet, but the US launch is 26 June, with pre-orders opening today (12 June) for the black and blue models. You can also order the citrus yellow one on 18 June. The US price is $299.

Bose SoundLink Mirco (2nd Gen) in black on a deep red background

(Image credit: Bose)

The SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) now has a nylon strap for attaching it to things, USB-C, 12-hour battery life, and Bose app compatibility for customising the EQ and the controls. Bose claims it sounds noticeably better too.

It'll launch later this summer with a US price of $129. The first generation is currently £99 in the UK, AU$129.95 in Australia and €107 in Europe.

TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸