Pro-Ject's Travel Set is a stereo system in a suitcase

Quick Summary Pro-Ject's Travel Set gives you small speakers and a Bluetooth amp for a portable audiophile experience. Case, cables and damping feet are included too. It's priced from €699 (about £586 / $791 / AU$1,228).

If you're heading off on holiday, travelling for business or just holing up in a hideaway somewhere, Pro-Ject has the perfect sound system for you – it will surely rank among the best travel gadgets.

Its new Travel Set is, as the name suggests, designed for travelling – although I don't think I'd want to try getting this onto a Ryanair flight as cabin baggage.

The Pro-Ject Travel Set consists of four key things: two speakers, a Bluetooth amp and a padded, lockable aluminium case to keep them in.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It also includes a remote control, speaker cables and a power supply for the amp. All you need to do is connect your phone, tablet or another audio source via Bluetooth or cable and you're good to go. Literally.

Transportable rather than ultra-portable

The speakers here are Speaker Box 3 E Carbon, which are two-way systems with bass reflex for "tight" low end and a frequency response of 83Hz to 20kHz.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The amp is a Stereo Box S3 BT with 2 x 40W at 4 ohms output, two line inputs and Bluetooth, and the package also includes 3m Connect It LS E Flex cables and six Damp It damping feet.

The downside here is weight. While the set is compact, the amplifier weighs 450g and the speakers are 1.69kg each. You've also got the case, PSU and cables adding extra weight to the overall package.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That makes it transportable rather than really portable, and it's also quite expensive.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

While final UK pricing is yet to be announced, the EU price is €699 (about £586 / $791 / AU$1,228) for the white or black versions, or €750 (about £629 / $849 / AU$1,318) for the walnut one. That's more than many of the best Bluetooth speakers combined.

The Pro-Ject Travel Set will be sold through authorised Pro-Ject retailers.