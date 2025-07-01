These stunning party speakers are Android-powered and have their own screen

Quick Summary The Ikarao Break X1, Break X2 and Shell S1 are extremely loud party speakers with adjustable LED lighting and Android touchscreens. Prices start at £349 and they come with their own karaoke mics.

One thing that all the best Bluetooth speakers have in common is that their controls are pretty simple. Anything more complex than basic operation is left to an app, or left out altogether.

Ikarao has a very different approach – it's essentially stuck an Android smartphone into its latest speakers.

Okay, it's not really a smartphone, it's a small tablet-style touchscreen display running Android 13, much like an in-car infotainment system. And that means the three new speakers with touchscreens on top are more controllable and flexible than rivals.

They look to be pretty good for karaoke too.

The Shell S1 is the smallest model, but that's relative: it's still big, with 280W of power. (Image credit: Ikarao)

There are three products in the range: the flagship Break X1, the slightly smaller Break X2, and the compact Shell S1.

All three are party speakers, and even the smallest packs plenty of power.

(Image credit: Ikarao)

Ikarao Break X1, Break X2 and Shell S1: key features and pricing

All three models feature a built-in FHD touchscreen with 180-degree rotation, HDMI to display apps and lyrics on your TV, dual wireless mics so you can sing along, and adjustable LED lighting.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OS is Android 13 with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, and battery life is up to 10 hours.

All three come with a six-month subscription to the Karafun karaoke app, which promises access to over 59,000 songs, and you can also sing along to YouTube tracks, too.

(Image credit: Ikarao)

The Break X1 is the most powerful model here. It sports 460W output and a 13.3-inch display. The X2 is slightly more modest with a 10.1-inch display and 300W of audio power, while the Shell S1 is also 10.1 inches and has 280W power output.

All three models are available in the UK now.

The Shell S1 is £349 (about €407), the Break X2 is £499 (about €583), and the Break X1 is £699 (about €816).