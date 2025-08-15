Revlon’s new hair tool range proves great styling doesn't have to cost a fortune

QUICK SUMMARY Revlon has launched its Easy Heat hair tool range in the UK, designed to simplify styling whilSR caring for colour-treated hair. The collection includes the 25mm Precision Curler, Hair Dryer and 25mm Precision Styler, each priced at £19.99. The Hair Dryer and Curler will be avaiLable in Tesco this month, with the Styler release date yet to be confirmed.

Revlon has just launched its new hair tool range, designed to make styling simpler whilst looking after colour-treated hair. The collection, called Easy Heat, currently includes three tools – the Easy Heat 25mm Precision Curler, the Easy Heat Hair Dryer, and the Easy Heat 25mm Precision Styler.

Originally released in the US, they've now arrived in the UK and are priced at just £19.99 each. The Hair Dryer and Precision Curler will be available in Tesco from this month, whilst details on the Precision Styler release are still to be confirmed.

With this collection, Revlon seems to be aiming for practicality without skimping on performance, which perfect for anyone who wants salon-worthy results at home without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Revlon)

The Precision Curler features a 160mm ceramic tourmaline barrel which heats evenly, helping to reduce the risk of frying your hair whilst still giving a shiny finish. The five temperature settings – from 120° to 220°C – also means you can dial in exactly what your hair needs, whether you’re doing soft waves or tighter curls. It's also great to see that the entire range is dual voltage and therefore travel-friendly.

The Easy Heat Hair Dryer is surprisingly light at 500g, and at 2000 watts, it'll dry hair quickly. It’s probably not on the same level as the best hair dryers out there, but for everyday use, the three heat and two speed settings provide plenty of flexibility.

Finally, the Precision Styler has the ability to handle both straightening and soft curling. The ceramic tourmaline plates glide smoothly, and the five heat settings up to 230°C mean you can adjust for different hair types.