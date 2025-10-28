Revlon just launched an affordable multi-styler designed for curly and textured hair types

QUICK SUMMARY Revlon has launched a new multi-styler that's designed for those with wavy, curly or textured hair. The Revlon One-Step Multi Air Styler 4-in-1 comes with a new 18cm diffuser head which is 28% bigger than usual, helping to dry more hair at once whilst keeping curls defined. At £64.99, it’s one of the more affordable multi-stylers out there, and it's available to buy exclusively from John Lewis.

In a world where the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives seem to be launching left, right and centre, it’s hard for a haircare brand to truly stand out with a new multi-styler. However, Revlon’s latest launch might just manage it – especially thanks to its smart, consumer-first design.

The new One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Air Styler 4-in-1 is designed for all hair types but was created especially with textured hair in mind. This clever tool lets you dry, smooth, shape, volumise and diffuse, all with less heat damage and a lot more ease.

Available exclusively at John Lewis for £64.99 (around $80), it’s also one of the most affordable multi-stylers out there, which is always nice to hear.

(Image credit: Revlon)

As mentioned, the new multi-styler has been specially designed with wavy, curly and textured hair in mind – and the star of the show is its 18cm diffuser head with silicone pins. It’s 28% bigger than a standard diffuser, meaning it covers more hair at once for faster drying and beautifully defined curls.

Alongside the new diffuser, you’ll get three other attachments. There’s the 71mm Oval Brush for lifting roots and adding volume, the 38mm Round Brush which is versatile for all hair lengths, and the Paddle Brush, perfect for quickly drying and smoothing hair.

If you’re just after the new XXL Diffuser, you can also pick it up separately for £19.99. It’s also compatible with both the existing Revlon One-Step Multi Styler range and the Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, making it an easy upgrade for anyone who already owns one.