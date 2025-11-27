This Black Friday deal will make you smile all year and its 33% off right now
Waterpik's water flosser is one of the best options on the market and will keep your mouth clean for less
Everyone knows you should floss twice a day, but how many of us do? Well, with the aid of a water flosser, you can floss easily and more effectively and right now it will cost you a lot less.
I've been using a Waterpik Flosser now for about three years and I wouldn't go back to tape. You simply plug it in to a shaver socket, fill it with water and use the nozzle to get right between those teeth. It has 10 pressure sensitivities and a choice of five flosser tips for different applications. There's even. massage function for those more sensitive gums or for braces, crowns etc.
You can pick up the Waterpik Ultra Professional (or Aquarius, as it's known in the US), for 33% off in the UK, or 50% off in the US. It comes in a choice of colours, though for the UK at least, the white is the cheapest option.
UK deal
Also available in Black.
US deal
Available in blue, black, grey or white
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.