This Black Friday deal will make you smile all year and its 33% off right now

Everyone knows you should floss twice a day, but how many of us do? Well, with the aid of a water flosser, you can floss easily and more effectively and right now it will cost you a lot less.

I've been using a Waterpik Flosser now for about three years and I wouldn't go back to tape. You simply plug it in to a shaver socket, fill it with water and use the nozzle to get right between those teeth. It has 10 pressure sensitivities and a choice of five flosser tips for different applications. There's even. massage function for those more sensitive gums or for braces, crowns etc.

You can pick up the Waterpik Ultra Professional (or Aquarius, as it's known in the US), for 33% off in the UK, or 50% off in the US. It comes in a choice of colours, though for the UK at least, the white is the cheapest option.

UK deal