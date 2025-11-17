Shark's brand new portable stain cleaner is already $40 off in this early Black Friday deal

It’s not every day you see a brand new product in the Black Friday sales, but it does happen – and this latest deal is a great example. I’ve just spotted the Shark StainForce Cordless Portable Spot Cleaner in Walmart’s Black Friday sale, and it’s had a pretty impressive discount.

Right now, you can pick up the StainForce for $158, down from just under $200. It hasn’t been around long, but it’s already building a reputation as one of the most promising spot cleaners we’ve seen in a while.

Check out the Walmart deal below, and keep reading to find out why it’s worth grabbing.

Launched only in September, the Shark StainForce is designed for serious stain removal, including everything from fresh spills to stubborn marks on multiple surfaces. The included cleaning solution is formulated to neutralize tough odors (including smoke and pet mess) and the dual-activated spray system mixes two solutions to deliver 30× more stain-fighting power.

We’re currently in the process of reviewing the Shark StainForce, which shows you just how new it really is. However, if this quick overview has caught your attention, it’s definitely worth picking up while it’s discounted.