I review vacuum cleaners every day, but there’s only one cordless model I’ll be watching this Black Friday
It currently holds the top spot in our buying guide
As someone who’s constantly reviewing and testing the best vacuum cleaners, I like to think I’ve got a good handle on which models and brands really deserve the attention. I won’t lie – there are a few big names that always seem to dominate the top spots, but even then, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum and not sure where to start, it can be a bit overwhelming.
With Black Friday fast approaching, I know plenty of you will already be getting ready to hunt down the best deals. However, instead of scrolling through endless pages of vacuum cleaner discounts, leave that to me, and let me tell you about the one cordless model I’d actually recommend.
My favourite cordless vacuum cleaner of all time is the Shark PowerDetect, and nothing I’ve tested since has even come close. There are almost too many features to list here (you can check out my full review if you want the deep dive) but trust me when I say it really is worth it.
Now, here’s where it gets exciting – the Shark PowerDetect was reduced by a massive £200 during Shark’s summer sale, which was the biggest discount I’d ever seen since its launch.
It’s currently back down to that same price, which suggests it’s officially in the “okay to discount” category for Shark – meaning there’s a real chance we’ll see it drop even further this Black Friday.
£200 off T3's best overall cordless vacuum cleaner? That's a bargain to be had!
With an RRP of £499.99, I wouldn’t be surprised if it dips to around £200-£250, which would be a complete bargain for what is. You can bet I’ll be keeping a close eye on it, and I’ll let you know the second it drops again.
