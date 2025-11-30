This Eufy robot vacuum-mop is now half price in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Stop the press – I’ve found the best robot vacuum deal in the Cyber Monday sales . The Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum-mop is now half price in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, and it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

Shop the Eufy X10 Pro Omni deal

Originally priced at $899.99, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is now just $449.99 at Amazon, saving you $450 on this best robot vacuum cleaner and mop combo.

In our Eufy X10 Pro Omni review , we commented that “eufy takes the best parts of its X8 Pro and X9 Pro and puts them together to make the X10 Pro Omni. Its mapping, navigation and motion detection is impressive, and its app is easy to use.”

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was £899.99 now £449.99 at Amazon Get the Eufy X10 Pro Omni for half price at Amazon. This robot vacuum-mop uses AI to map your house and adjusts its cleaning to different rooms and floors. Its roller brush is great for picking up hair without tangling and its dual mop pads expertly clean floors without too much drip.

The best part of the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is actually its all-in-one station. When it needs charging, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni returns to the base to recharge and carries on cleaning when it’s ready.

For a more hygienic clean, the station of the Eufy X10 Pro Omni self-cleans and empties. It has a 2.5-litre dust bag that seals in dirt without releasing pollutants, and it cleans the mop pads with fresh water before drying them with 45°C heated air.

Now at Amazon, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is half price but you'll want to be quick as this deal will be gone after 1st December.