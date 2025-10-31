Xiaomi takes on Dyson and Shark with a smart cordless vacuum that reacts to dirt

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has unveiled its new Vacuum Cleaner G30 Max, a powerful cordless model that automatically adjusts suction based on how dirty your floors are. Delivering 280AW of suction, it offers three modes, up to 90 minutes of battery life, a digital display with dirt detection, and seven attachments. It’s currently listed on Xiaomi’s global site, though pricing and availability haven’t yet been announced.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners just keep getting better, don’t they? Every year, brands seem to add more clever tech and extra power, and whilst features like smart dirt detection have mostly been reserved for the likes of Dyson and Shark, Xiaomi’s latest model shows it’s ready to play the game too.

The new Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G30 Max has just appeared on the brand’s global website, and according to the listing, it delivers up to 280AW of suction power. This is around 51% stronger than the older Xiaomi G11, which launched back in 2021.

Pricing and availability haven’t yet been revealed, but this already sounds like one to watch.

As for features, the G30 Max offers three modes – Eco, Auto and Turbo. In Auto mode, the vacuum automatically adjusts suction power based on how dirty the floor is, much like the best Dyson vacuum cleaners or the Shark PowerDetect. It's one of those things you didn't realise you needed until you try it, and I certainly will never be able to go back after doing so.

It also comes with seven attachments, including a long electric brush bar with an anti-tangle comb, sofa brush and a pet brush. Battery life is impressive too, with its 4,000 mAh battery providing up to 90 minutes of cleaning on Eco mode.

You’ll also find a digital display showing battery and dirt levels, plus a white LED light on the brush head to help you spot hidden dust and debris.

As mentioned, there’s still no word on exactly when or where it’ll launch, or how much it’ll cost. However, based on these specs, we’re definitely curious to see how it performs in real life, especially if it really can rival Dyson and Shark at a lower price point.

