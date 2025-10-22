This Levoit cordless vacuum cleaner could give Shark a run for its money
Levoit’s new AERO vacuum looks strangely familiar…
QUICK SUMMARY
Levoit has debuted its new AERO cordless vacuum cleaner.
Currently only available in the US, the Levoit AERO expertly cleans multiple floor types, has five-stage filtration and anti-tangle technology.
Levoit’s new cordless vacuum cleaner could give Shark and Samsung a run for their money. The Levoit AERO is built off the brand’s air quality technology and designed to expertly clean your floors while keeping allergens and bacteria out of the air – it could be the most hygienic vacuum I’ve ever seen.
Better known for its air purifiers, Levoit has used this expertise with its new vacuum cleaner. It has five-stage filtration with a HEPA filter that works to capture up to 99.99% of particles, so you’re not breathing in any dust, pollen, dirt or other bacteria from your floors.
The design of the Levoit AERO is eerily similar to the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra. Both have lightweight, self-standing bodies which look almost tube-like, and auto-empty stations which the vacuum can be stored in and recharged when not in use.
The auto-empty station of the Levoit AERO is another area where Levoit incorporates its air purification into its vacuum technology. With its HyperPulse negative pressure technology, the station uses powerful suction to empty and lock in dirt into a sealed dust bag to reduce the risk of allergens.
Where the Levoit AERO could challenge Shark is its anti-tangle technology. Levoit has upgraded its TripleStrike brush head with four silicone blades to reduce clogging from pet and human hair. Instead, it moves hair directly into the bin, and its four level of 180AW suction power allows it to clean both carpets and hardwood floors.
The slim design means the Levoit AERO can lie down straight by 180-degrees to get under furniture, and it has a detachable battery and 3.5-litre bin. It also has a 70 minute runtime and comes with multiple tools and brushes for a more versatile clean across multiple surfaces, including upholstery and windowsills.
While the Levoit AERO looks very similar to Samsung’s vacuum cleaner offerings, the key difference is the price which is closer to Shark’s floorcare collections. The Levoit AERO is available to buy now for $499 at Levoit and Amazon. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.
