This Google hack could give you early access to Gemini for Home – but it might not work for everyone

QUICK SUMMARY Gemini for Home is being rolled out slowly, but some users have found a hack that force-enables it on their Google Home devices. The hack has been found to work for some, while others have only received the new Gemini voice on their speakers.

If you’ve been impatiently waiting for Gemini for Home to be added to your smart home platform, then you might be in luck, as this Google hack could give you early access to it. But unfortunately, there’s a slight catch – here’s everything you need to know.

After announcing its smart home plans at the Made by Google Event back in August, Google has been slowly rolling out Gemini for Home to its speakers and displays since October. As you might expect due to the sheer amount of users, the update has been taking a while, and many people still have limited access based on their devices and location.

But an impatient Reddit user has found a hack that force-enables Gemini on Google Home devices. As initially reported by Android Authority , users can force the update to happen by entering this URL into Google Chrome on your Android device: googlehome://assistant/voice/setup

Some users have reported that the hack resulted in them being asked to start a free trial of Google Home Premium which is what you need to have to use Gemini’s features. Once they signed up, they received an email that contained what looked like a Gemini for Home setup.

(Image credit: Google)

But there are a couple of catches with this. Firstly, it took the Reddit user who originally reported on this hack multiple attempts over several days for this to happen, so you have to be pretty patient and consistent if you want Gemini for Home that badly.

Secondly, this hack hasn’t fully worked for everyone, with some users claiming that they only got access to the new Gemini voice on their Google speaker. If you want my advice, I’d just wait until Gemini for Home becomes available for you, as I’m not fully convinced that this hack works or if it’s even worth it!

As the Gemini for Home upgrade has been rolling out for over a month now, it’s only a matter of time before all users will have access to it, so I’d say, practice some patience instead of trying this hack!