Your next Chromebook could be the ultimate gaming machine... for free

Quick Summary Chromebook users will be able to skip ads and jump the queue with Nvidia GeForce Now Fast Pass. The new service will be a perk for those who buy a new Chromebook from 20 November, giving access to a better cloud gaming experience at no extra cost.

Google has announced that Chromebook is going to get access to an exclusive tier on Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, called Fast Pass. The idea is to streamline access to AAA games for Chromebook users.

The new service isn't a tier you can subscribe to at the moment (that remains as Free, Performance and Ultimate), but instead is an added extra for new Chromebook buyers. From 20 November those buying a Chromebook will have access to Nvidia GeForce Now Fast Pass for one year, allowing smoother gaming.

The benefit comes from the removal of the ads and the ability to skip the queue, so you don't have to wait for a rig to become available before you can start gaming. It's not clear at the moment what happens when those on the plan reach the end of that free first year.

There's a slight catch: usage is limited to 10 hours a month, but it will allow five hours to roll over if they aren't used. That might suggest this is more of a casual gaming experience, rather than for those who want to dive in and complete the latest RPG.

Nvidia GeForce Now allows gamers to access and play top games via cloud servers. All that's needed is a controller and a good connection, with the Nvidia's hardware in the cloud handling the heavy lifting.

Chromebook owners will get access to over 2,000 ready-to-play titles from major libraries, in 1080p resolution and 60fps. Key to Nvidia GeForce Now is ability to link to existing services, so gamers can access games they may have already purchased via Steam, Epic Games or Xbox for example.

Cloud gaming has changed the landscape for gaming hardware, reducing the need for a powerful gaming PC when a browser and a good connection will do the trick. It might not match the experience that you'll get from running the game locally with top hardware, but it's opens up a world of gaming without great expense.

Nvidia GeForce Now is already available on Chromebook – alongside Amazon Luna (now free with a Prime subscription) and Xbox Cloud Gaming – the real evolution here is that enticing Fast Pass, skipping queues and avoiding adverts.

For those getting a new Chromebook on Black Friday or around Christmas, access to Fast Pass should provide something fun to do – exactly what happens in a year's time remains to be seen.