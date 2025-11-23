Calling all Amazon Prime members – your latest free perk can be fully unlocked with this incredible deal

Amazon recently added an amazing free perk for all Prime members to enjoy, but it's not exactly easy to redeem. You actually need to invest in hardware to make best use of it.

Thankfully, with Amazon's Black Friday sales now in full swing, you can get an amazing deal that will fully unlock the perk – and it could be a saviour if you have family coming over for the holidays.

That's because Amazon has an amazing offer in both the UK and US on an Amazon Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle that enables access to the now free Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

Priced at just £69.98 / $69.98, the bundle gives you the flagship streaming device you need to play AAA and family games on your TV, plus the official Bluetooth controller to go with it. That's 46% off the usual bundle price.

What is Amazon Luna and what do Prime members get?

Amazon launched its Luna cloud gaming service a few years ago, but very recently opted to reposition it as a free perk for Prime members.

It gives all Prime subscribers access to a very decent selection of games – including AAA hits, such as Hogwart's Legacy and Madden NFL 26. You don't have to pay a penny extra, but do need the means to play them.

That can be through a supported Fire TV Stick (such as the 4K Max), select Samsung Smart TV, Chrome browser or on your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet. And while you can use any Bluetooth controller compatible with your device, only the Amazon Luna controller connects directly to the internet (ie. not the device) to reduce latency.

The Luna service also offers a great collection of multiplayer games that can be played by family and friends using phones as controllers – so is great for gatherings you have planned during the holiday season.

Again, these are available at no extra cost for all Prime members.

You can find out more about Amazon Luna on Amazon's dedicated website here.