Over the last few years, I've been steadily gathering additions to my PS5 – not least by entirely replacing it with a PS5 Pro when the chance came. I've got the best gaming headset you can get your hands on, a pro-level controller, and play on a great monitor, so what more could I need?

Well, Black Friday is here, and it has a way of showing you what you're missing in the form of great deals. It's done just that with a tidy little discount on the PlayStation Portal, the remote play device that became so much more powerful recently when it finally enabled streaming for your library of PS5 games.

The deal is live on both sides of the Atlantic, too, so I've included both the UK and US versions below for you to check out.

PlayStation Portal UK deal

Save £21.99 PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £178 at Amazon Here in the UK, it might "only" be £22 saved, but that equals 11% of the price of the Portal, which has always been fairly reasonable – making this a genuinely great little deal if you've been thinking about picking one up.

PlayStation Portal US deal

Save $21 PlayStation Portal: was $199.99 now $178.99 at Amazon In the US, it's exactly the same deal – 11% off as well, making for a tidy $21 saving and a Portal that costs you less than it would have at basically any other time this year – quite a result.

The Portal has been a quiet beauty of a machine, according to colleagues who actually have one, but it really did completely change when it got its latest system update. Rather than relying on a connection to your actual home console for all of its gaming, it can now be the cloud streaming device that it always seemed suited to being.

That means you don't need to worry as much about your home's Wi-Fi network, and makes it much easier to get into a game using any decent internet connection you can find on your travels. That might even mean hot-spotting from your mobile signal, if it's strong enough.

It's got a really large, vibrant 8-inch screen at its heart, sandwiched between what are basically the two halves of a DualSense controller. That means you get all the haptics and responsiveness of that controller, and the comfort of using the Portal really is much better than many handhelds out there as a result.

I've been eyeing one up for some time, so I might have my resistance tested this Black Friday, as there's every chance that this deal might last until the end of November.