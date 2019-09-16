Best gaming headsets 2019: high fidelity gaming headphones

You've reached the definitive T3 guide to the best gaming headsets and best gaming headphones available to buy in 2019 – we've got the top choices for PS4, Xbox One, gaming laptop, and Nintendo Switch right here to help you make an informed choice.

As you may know we crave high fidelity audio here at T3.com, and that includes game audio – so our selection here includes only the very best gaming headsets wireless and wired available of 2019. If you're looking for filler, you've come to the wrong list.

And as well as bringing together the best gaming headsets for 2019 all in once place, we've also included some handy advice on what to look for if you're shopping in this segment of the market. It's vital to do your homework if you want to end up with the right model for you.

The good news is that these best gaming headphones of 2019 are likely to be kinder on your wallet than you might expect, with hardware makers pushing each other in terms of features and value. There are plenty of very good deals around, if you know where to look.

If you need a quick top pick for the best gaming headset right off the bat, though, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is T3.com's top choice of the models on sale at the moment.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is one of the most attractive, best-sounding headsets we've ever tested, with its Hi-Res capable speaker drivers, lightweight aluminium alloy and steel construction, and swappable dual-battery system delivering a super all-round gaming package.

To play top PC games and PS4 games with the audio quality they deserve, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is simply the best gaming headset going out of all the models we've put through their paces.

Read on for all our picks for the best gaming headset on the market in 2019 – you're sure to find at least one pair of gaming cans that suit your needs and budget.

How to choose the best gaming headset for you

As you've most likely noticed, there are a lot of headsets and headphones out there angled at gamers, with most firms offering multiple versions that might seem identical. Now it's easy to just go with a certain model because of a recognisable brand, but before you spend any of your hard-earned cash, consider exactly what you need from your next headset.

For example, do you want a great-sounding headset for gaming that also works as a regular pair of headphones? If so, you need to go for a pair of on-ears and, for style and portability issues, one with a built-in or detachable mic.

Equally, if you are looking for a dedicated, heavy duty headset for streaming and super-long gaming sessions, you'll need a set with excellent battery life, a good boom mic, and an over-ear comfortable fit. The best gaming headset 2019 is going to be different for everyone.

How we've curated our best gaming headset guide

So how have we made our choices? We've picked headphones from across the very best manufacturers making them today, so you have a chance to see what all the biggest brands offer and – crucially – how they differ: from the Astro A50 and its stunning 3D surround sound to the classy Roccat Khan Aimo that delivers a built-in DAC with passive noise-cancellation tech.

Each one might appear to offer the same functions at first glance, but everything from build quality to fit, and the comfort of the cups to features can differ, make each one a unique investment.

Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-range model or something just to dip your toes into the gaming audio market, we've got all the bases covered with this new and improved guide to the best gaming headsets for 2019 and beyond.

Best gaming headsets: the best headphones for gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

1. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Dual-wireless, lossless, Hi-Res audio can be yours on PS4 and PC Reasons to buy + Hi-Res Certified audio + 40ft wireless range + Excellent wireless transmitter $253.52 View at Amazon 630 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The best wireless gaming headset on the market today, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is an awesome piece of kit, delivering a best-in-class audio experience for PS4 and PC gamers.

The headset not only features a dual-wireless audio system that allows for both 2.4G and Bluetooth connections simultaneously (meaning you can listen to music or chat while gaming), it also comes packing Hi-Res capable speaker drivers and lossless audio too.

A very impressive 40-feet range, well-built wireless transmitter, lightweight aluminium construction, and swappable dual-battery power system complete a superb all-round package.

T3.com hasn't heard better from a wireless gaming headset in 2019.

LucidSound LS35X

2. LucidSound LS35X The best gaming headset for Xbox One gamers looking for quality wireless audio Reasons to buy + Connects directly to Xbox One wirelessly + Stylish, comfortable design + Excellent audio reproduction $178.98 View at Amazon 106 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

LucidSound is one T3's favourite gaming headset makers thanks its ability to deliver top-draw audio reproduction and stylish, comfortable builds at attractive price points. T3 was very impressed with the older LucidSound LS40 and LS20 gaming headsets, for example, which both offered excellent quality and value for money.

And, pleasingly, this time around the headset maker has returned with the absolutely stunning LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox One.

On top of the usual excellent audio reproduction via custom-tuned 50mm speakers with neodymium magnets and lush build quality, the big sell here is that the LS35X connects wirelessly directly to the Xbox One without any additional cables or a base station.

What's more, the LS35X also automatically configures itself as well, making it a true plug-and-play product – you can just concentrate on the gaming.

Throw in dual mics with mic monitoring, a delightfully lightweight build, and top surround sound capabilities, and it's easy to see how the LS35X gaming headset is one of the absolute best on the market today. A must-see for any Xbox One gamer looking to upgrade.

HyperX Cloud Mix

3. HyperX Cloud Mix Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth Simply the best gaming headset for versatility and wear-everyday style Reasons to buy + Modern, understated design + Premium build materials + Versatile Bluetooth functionality $159.99 View at Amazon

HyperX is one of T3's favourite gaming peripheral makers right now and, in the gaming headset market, it's been hitting nothing but home runs as of late with quality sets of cans such as the HyperX Cloud Flight and the HyperX Cloud Revolver S (both of which also feature in this best gaming headsets 2019 guide).

Its latest effort, the HyperX Cloud Mix, is for our money the best overall gaming headset the company has ever made, combining top-rate audio reproduction with premium build quality and understated modern design.

The latter two of these qualities hit you as soon as you unpack the headset, with a rigid and cool-to-the-touch aluminium frame wrapped with a plush, soft-touch headband securely carrying memory foam-clad ear cups. Everything is a finished in a delicious matte black coating, with the only notable detailing being HyperX's logo printed in silver. It's a fantastic overall look.

That premium headphone style is crucial, too, considering the big sell with the Cloud Mix – its Bluetooth functionality. This allows you to ditch the cabling and use the Mix as simply a very rich pair of regular headphones, which is ideal for portable gaming on the go, as well as listening to music and watching media, too.

The fact that the HyperX Cloud Mix can be used with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Mobile and VR, as well as any other Bluetooth-enabled device or console, makes it one of the most versatile headsets on the market today, and a definite pick for our best gaming headphones 2019 list.

Crisp and balanced Hi-Red Audio, a long-lasting 20-hour battery life, detachable boom mic, lush braided cabling and an included carry bag complete a quality package that's hard to top.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 with SuperAmp

4. Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Turtle Beach absolutely kills it with this stunning and comfortable gaming headset Reasons to buy + Excellent audio reproduction + Very comfortable + Luxe, modern design $96.10 View at Amazon 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Turtle Beach returns with a new revision to its Elite Pro offering and, simply put, it delivers one of the very best gaming headsets available in 2019.

The Elite Pro 2 Headset has been designed in collaboration with leading esports teams and, well, it shows. The large 50mm drivers allow this over-ear set of cans to deliver incredibly balanced audio reproduction and crisp team chat, while the sleek metal headband with neat suspended head pad means comfort is top table, too.

The headset is controlled through the Elite SuperAmp, which apart from sounding a tad silly, is actually a very powerful and useful piece of kit.

As well as letting you control the levels of the gaming headphones manually, the SuperAmp can also be connected to via Bluetooth with Turtle Beach's Audio Hub app, which allows you to customise the headset's output in many ways and also enable specialist features like the Pro 2's Superhuman Hearing mode and Dynamic Chat Boost feature.

Throw in a selection of useful audio presets, a quality mic with variable monitoring, and super-soft ear cushions, and it's easy to see how this is one of the most complete and best gaming headsets of 2019.

Audio Technica ATH-ADG1x

5. Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1x Superb audio reproduction and wearing comfort make the ATH-ADG1x one of the best gaming headsets going Reasons to buy + Incredible comfort + Super sound quality + Standout design $191.97 View at Walmart 113 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The audio wizards at Audio-Technica bring their expertise to the gaming headset field with a product that, price tag aside, is pretty much perfect.

That's because the ATH-ADG1X not only delivers a very high-fidelity audio experience while gaming, with 53mm drivers delivering crisp and accurate sound reproduction, but also a 3D Wing support system that helps completely mitigate its weight (which is already pretty light).

The result is superb levels of comfort even when in prolonged gaming sessions. A vivid and clear microphone, soft ear pads, and a bundled 2-metre cable extender complete a top package that earns a spot on our list of the best gaming headsets in 2019.

HyperX Cloud Flight

6. HyperX Cloud Flight One of the best gaming headsets for battery life and powerful bass Reasons to buy + 30+ hours of battery life + Comfortable fit + Chunky bass $55.93 View at Amazon 329 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

HyperX's first attempt at a wireless gaming headset has produced a versatile and robust set of cans for playing games or streaming on other platforms.

With 30 or so hours of battery life on a single charge you won't have to worry about the Cloud Flight running out of juice, either, and its bass is something to be reckoned with, with a meaty punch that is right up there with the best sets on the market.

It comes with a pair of rather handy 90-degree rotating ear cups, too, and even adds in some LED lighting effects for good measure. A very attractive and competitively priced gaming headset for PC and PS4 gamers.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is among the best gaming headsets for affordability.

7. SteelSeries Arctis 1 One of the best gaming headsets for quality components at a fantastic price Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Top-end components + Detachable mic $9.99 View at SteelSeries

The newest pair of SteelSeries cans in our list are also the cheapest: this is the budget offering from SteelSeries, giving you the option of getting some top-quality craftsmanship at a lower price than the rest of the range.

The Arctis 1 uses the same design, speaker drivers, cushions and noise-canceling microphone as the 3, 5, 7 and 9X models, so these headphones aren't cutting too many corners to reach that inexpensive price point.

SteelSeries has changed the headband design and there's no wireless option here, but it's an excellent choice if you want to get a superior gaming headset experience without breaking the bank.

8. Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Just about everything you could want from a gaming headset in 2019 Reasons to buy + High speeds, low latency + Impressive battery life + Super-simple charging $99.99 View at Walmart 406 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Packed with features and functionality, and oozing style, and giving you wireless operation as well, the Astro A50 Wireless is undoubtedly one of the best gaming headsets around (and an upgrade is on the way too). This is the Xbox One version, but it's available for PS4 too.

From the low-latency 5GHz technology, to the Dolby 7.1 surround sound that makes you feel you're actually in the game, these headphones are worth a place on anyone's shortlist. Oh, and they're really comfy to wear as well, which helps.

With battery life in the 15 hours range, you want headphones that are going to feel great even with extended gaming sessions, and the Astro Gaming A50 Wireless fit the bill. The included base station looks the part too.

Roccat Noz

9. Roccat Noz The best gaming headset for ultra light weight and high comfort Reasons to buy + Premium 50mm drivers + Super soft earcups + Incredibly light $34.99 View at Amazon

Comfort and lightness are two absolutely crucial facets for a gaming headset, and especially so for hardcore or eSports gamers that need to wear a set of gaming cans for hours straight. This is something that the Roccat Noz understands.

Weighing in at a ludicrously light 210 grams (the Sennheiser GSP 600, as a point of comparison, weighs in at going on twice that at 395 grams) and installed with wide earcups coated with a padded fabric that has been designed to stay cool, the Noz makes playing games for extended periods a no-head-pain, moisture-free joy.

The Noz's high-caliber 50mm drivers also mean it is no dud when it comes round to audio quality, either, while a Roccat's Real-Voice mic has been built to cover the full vocal spectrum and, as a result, delivers natural and distortion-free voice chat.

Other neat aspects such as solid metal hinges and a stainless steel headband slider imbue the headset with a level of premium feel that stretches beyond its price, too, which rings in for a third of the outlay of some of the flagship gaming headphones on the market today.

Sennheiser GSP 600

10. Sennheiser GSP 600 The best gaming headset for a head filling soundstage Reasons to buy + Loud and light + Strong mic $165 View at Amazon 146 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If bouncy sound is your thing, Sennheiser's bombastic GSP 600 wired cans should be top of your list. They're loud, brash, and the closed-back ear cups with memory foam ear pad mirrors absolutely swaddle your ears in audio, forcefully pushing you into the audio environment.

Notable features include automatic microphone muting when the boom arm is raised, robust and customisable headband, and delicious multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and anything else with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Even in a best gaming headsets of 2019 list as tightly packed as this one, the GSP 600 headphones have enough about them to catch the eye.

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum

11. Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Logitech's wireless wonder hits all the right notes Reasons to buy + Cup-mounted hot keys + Superior comfort on long uses $87.35 View at Amazon

Logitech has really upped its headset game of late, and the G633 Artemis Spectrum is one such example of the firm bringing together a bevy of impressive highlights into one package – it's a strong contender for the best gaming headset of 2019.

The build quality is great, feeling both light and sturdy all at once (they also look pretty rad as well). There are also a set of handy hot key-esque G-keys on the side of the headset that can be customised for certain quick in-game actions.

The wireless audio transfer never compromises on audio quality, and it's compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PS3 and Xbox 360 via 2.4 GHz wireless tech. The only slight niggling issue is the battery life levels out around the 10-hour mark, but unless you're an esports athlete or very hardcore gamer then this isn't going to be an issue.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

12. SteelSeries Arctis 7 Subtlety, style and serious sound make this one of the best gaming headsets available today Reasons to buy + Understated design + Impressive bass and treble $110 View at Amazon 1776 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

SteelSeries' Arctis range are probably the closest thing gaming headset market will come to works of art, thanks to a design that makes the various models feel more like something a pro DJ would use in the studio than a gamer in front of their console or PC.

And the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is one of the best gaming headsets available today, offering a stainless steel finish and balanced 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound that delivers powerful bidirectional sound and reliable noise cancellation. And its wireless connection is one of the clearest we've ever tested with nary a moment's lag, too.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600

13. Turtle Beach Stealth 600 The best gaming headset designed specifically for Xbox One gamers Reasons to buy + Incredibly simple setup + Good wireless sound quality + Competitive battery life $54.99 View at Amazon 587 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're an Xbox One gamer and have under £100 to spend on a new gaming headset then the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is, basically, your best-in-class choice.

That's because the headset has been designed in partnership with Xbox (and is officially licensed as a result) meaning that it can connect directly to the console without an adaptor. This leads to a very straight forward 'plug it in once and sit back while everything is automatically set up installation' procedure.

In terms of speaker hardware, the set comes with 50mm drivers that perform admirably across the audio soundscape, a flip-up omni-directional mic, and a 900mAh rechargeable battery, the latter granting up to 15 hours of usage between charges.

Throw in some of Turtle Beach's latest gaming headphones features such as Superhuman Hearing and advanced mic monitoring, as well as that aforementioned affordable price point, and you can see how if you're gaming on Xbox One you absolutely have to check out this set of cans if you're looking to upgrade.

Sennheiser PC 373D

14. Sennheiser PC 373D One of the very best gaming headsets on the market today for comfort and sound clarity Reasons to buy + Top mic quality + Superb surround sound $99.99 View at Amazon 178 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sennheiser PC 373D is among the most comfortable professional headsets we've ever tested, with zero pinch and a lightweight design that never weighs on your neck.

The sound quality is killer, too – the 7.1 Dolby surround sound turns every game we tested it with into a cinematic theatre of immersion, with individual sounds kept clean and clear without being washed out by the bass. It's the sort of quality you want from one of the best gaming headsets on the market.

There's also a companion app for adjusting audio levels and tweaking profiles, which is ideal if you're partial to multiple gaming sessions.

Roccat Renga Boost

15. Roccat Renga Boost The best gaming headset for over-ear comfort on a budget Reasons to buy + Impressive audio quality considering the price + Good mic quality + Works with most gaming platforms $49.99 View at Amazon

If you're looking to jump into a game of Apex Legends with your squad of friends or dip your toes into the world of Twitch, YouTube and Mixer streaming then you're going to need a pair of cups that offer quality without a heart attack-inducing heart attack. This is where Roccat's Renga Boost over-ear headphones come in, with a strong mixture of high quality audio, good mic performance, and an affordable price point combining neatly.

While its quality isn't quite the 'studio-grade' Roccat claims it to be, the Renga Boost is one of the best gaming headsets we've tested for audio reproduction south of £50. The bass could be a little more prominent, but with a decent microphone for audio chat and streaming voice, as well as a solid build quality, it's a great investment for gamers looking to upgrade their audio setup without destroying their bank balance.

We're big fans of Roccat's output here at T3, so the Renga Boost is an easy recommendation from us for those shopping on a budget.

Logitech G35

16. Logitech G35 Stylish and very affordable, the G35 is one of the best gaming headsets for PC gamers Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Extra comfortable $255.99 View at Newegg Business 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Logitech has done wonders with the G35's design – its materials might not be the most deluxe, but the matte black colour choice makes everything feel distinctly less budget. The design also extends to the buttons on the cups, which include a handy mute button, a volume wheel and three customisable ones.

While the bass could be a little punchier, the use of two 40mm drivers provides an in-ear soundscape that's not a true surround sound experience. It's crisp and clear enough, even if it's far from the 3D audio you can find elsewhere. For the price though, the highlights elsewhere still make it a decent set of cups, and worth a place on our best gaming headset list.

HyperX Cloud Stinger

17. HyperX Cloud Stinger The best gaming headset for sound quality at a budget price point Reasons to buy + Great sound for the price + Extremely affordable $25.99 View at Best Buy 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While there are plenty of headsets out there with the oft-unclean word 'budget' stuck to them, that doesn't mean that every one has to feel like it's just fallen out of a cracker. The brilliant little HyperX Cloud Stinger is one such example, offering a crisp, punchy sound that belies its sub-£50 price tag.

That sounds driven by two 50mm drivers, with cups that swivel 90-degrees for ease of movement. Of course, this being a low-end model, there are compromises – while it is lightweight, the materials do feel very flimsy and the mic (which swivels rather than retracts) fails to offer a decent signal when chatting or streaming.

PS4 Wireless Headset 2.0

18. PS4 Wireless Headset 2.0 Sony's branded headset is one of the best on the market Reasons to buy + Surround sound for PS4 and PS3 + Clear internal mic Check Walmart 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sony's second swing at a first-party headset for PlayStation 4 offers much of the same features the original boasted, designed specifically for use with the firm's three major consoles – this means you can employ its 7.1 Dolby surround sound on your PS3 as well as your current gen machine. It'll also work with your PS Vita (but the surround sound won't work with the handheld, sadly).

It offers a clean audio transfer with a punch to its bass, and even the mic performs remarkably well for an internal version. It's just a shame the battery life (which offers a paltry eight hours) and foldable design bring it down – but otherwise this is absolutely one of the best gaming headsets of 2019.

Roccat Khan Pro

19. Roccat Khan Pro Crisp, comfortable and great for party chat Reasons to buy + Deep lows and crisp highs + Both lightweight and comfortable $95.46 View at Amazon

While the Roccat Khan Pro doesn't deliver an eye-catching design, it does what you actually want a top gaming headset to do and that is to deliver excellent sound quality, with rich lows, ultra-clear highs and support for frequencies up to 40Hz. It's a shame the in-built mic isn't detachable, but its crisp signal makes it great for party chat or live streaming.

It ticks a lot of the boxes you want to be ticked if you're looking for some of the best gaming headphones around in 2019, and while it's not for everyone, we're rather taken by the angular style of these cans.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

20. HyperX Cloud Revolver S A powerful gaming headset for gamers shopping at the high end of the market Reasons to buy + Sumptuous surround sound + Extremely comfortable for long sessions $117.76 View at Amazon 601 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

HyperX knows what it's doing when it comes to big and bold gaming headsets, and here the HyperX Cloud Revolver S is pushing its way into the premium end of the market.

That price tag might put some potential buyers off, but considering you’re getting one of the best 7.1 surround sound setups on the market, powerful 50mm drivers and a noise-cancelling microphone (that’s detachable, no less), it all adds up to one of the best gaming headsets of 2019.

It works with PC and PS4 (including most VR headsets), but you’ll need to fork out for an extra adaptor if you want to use this with the Xbox One family of consoles.

Astro A20

21. Astro A20 Simplicity meets style in this stunningly minimalist gaming headset Reasons to buy + Striking yet minimalist design + Excellent battery life $119.99 View at Amazon

Sat right in the middle of the gaming headset range is the Astro A20, a wireless headset that combines a blocky yet minimalist look with a robust audio experience. We think it more than justifies a place on our best gaming headsets of 2019 rundown.

Whether you’re streaming, chatting in a party or just enjoying your game’s audio as it was intended, this set of cups offers an impressive 15 hours or more of use on a single charge.

It's made from tough materials to so it can take a few knocks without losing its looks or its fidelity. Its 40mm drivers ensure the best audio signal at all times, but make sure you buy the right one for your system of choice as some versions don’t work with PS4/Xbox One.

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

22. Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless One of the best gaming headsets for wireless audio with all the trimmings Reasons to buy + Dolby 7.1 as standard + Impressive audio quality $61.97 View at Walmart

Corsair may be known more for its prolific PC peripheral ranges, but that hasn't stopped it making waves in the world of gaming audio as well. Its latest model, the Void Pro RGB Wireless, might have a weighty asking price, but it's packed with all the features you’d want from a premium set of cans.

The 7.1 audio really brings you game audio and chat to life with deep bass and clear treble, while its wireless signal holds true however long your session might be.

That eye-catching design also includes RGB lighting, which can be synchronised with other Corsair products for your very own desk-based light show.

Roccat Khan Aimo

23. Roccat Khan Aimo Hi-Res audio, 7.1 surround sound and noise cancellation combine superbly Reasons to buy + Hi-Res audio compatible + 7.1 surround sound + Passive noise cancellation $14.99 View at Amazon 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Roccat really knows what it is doing with gaming headsets and here, with the Khan Aimo, delivers an incredible package at a very attractive price point. It's an easy choice for our best gaming headphones 2019 list.

The Khan Aimo comes rocking Hi-Res audio compatible speaker drivers, delivers 7.1 surround sound, has a built-in DAC with passive noise cancellation tech, and also boasts a 16.8M colour lighting engine with various effects and presets.

If that wasn't enough, the Khan Aimo also sports some seriously comfortable memory foam ear pads, and premium stainless steel sliders, too. A gaming headset that's very easy to recommend.

24. Audio-Technica ATH-G1 A good all-rounder that extends beyond gaming Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight + Detachable mic for ultimate versatility $169 View at Amazon

If versatility and compatibility is at the top of your list when it comes to headphones, wired Audio-Technica's ATH-G1 is a good all-rounder for long gaming sessions as well snapping onto your ears, plugging into your phone, and blasting your favourite tunes during your daily commute.

The 45mm drivers offer the sound quality we've come to expect from Audio-Technica although it struggles slightly with bass and lower tones. If you're a fan or lightweight headphones that are fitted without a snug fit, the ATH-G1 is perfect for you, although compromises have been made in the looks department to hit that sweet spot; the aesthetics belie the £166 price tag.

If you don't want to fork out for a gaming headset and a second pair for music, this is a great pair of headphones that offers more than adequate sound quality for music, phone conversations, and marathon gaming sessions.