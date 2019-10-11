Best 4K monitors 2019: top Ultra HD displays for work and play

Here and now in 2019, the selection of 4K monitors on the market is huge, and that makes picking the best 4K monitor for each person challenging. With that in mind, here T3 has compiled a list of the very best 4K monitors available right now. These are the panels that we rate and feel will leave their owners happy and well-served.

There's really never been a better time to take stock of the very best monitors and hunt down a good deal on your ideal display, too. Retailers are already slashing prices ahead of the winter holiday season, so if you do your research and shop smart then we're confident you can find a cheap 4K monitor deal on a model that will suit you.

However, it's really important to do your research before buying a new 4K monitor. From refresh rates to adaptive-sync capabilities, be sure you know exactly what these features are whether they'll influence your decision before you make it. A little research goes a long way when investing in new tech.

Luckily, that's where T3 can help you. We've not only created a list of the best 4K monitors available but have also drawn together a raft of useful information to help you work out which one is best for you.

If you would prefer an instant, single recommendation for the best 4K monitor in 2019, though, then we currently consider the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB the best 4K monitor on the market.

However, there are plenty of other fantastic 4K monitors around at lower prices as well, so read on for more choice. Before we get to the list of the best 4K monitors available right now, we've also supplied some clear and concise buying advice and tips to help you along.

BLACK FRIDAY 4K MONITOR DEALS: WHAT WE EXPECT TO SEE

Getting prepared for the Black Friday deals avalanche and knowing where to look for a great 4K monitor discount is crucial if you're looking to land a great panel for cheap. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have historically been great shopping events to pick up cheap monitor deals, be that office, entertainment or gaming varities.

Last year during Cyber Monday, for example, we saw a load of BenQ monitors get 40-60 per cent price cuts, while Dell's premium offerings were also slashed by 35 per cent, too. In fact, Dell is already getting in the mood for the Black Friday sales as it currently has price drops on many of its UltraSharp range of monitors.

For example, the Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 4K Monitor with PremierColor is now reduced from $1,799.99 down to $1,399.99, a straight 22 per cent discount. That is a great 4K monitor at an attractive price point.

And we expect that level of discount to increase come Black Friday this year, with 35-40 per cent reductions most likely.

As well as official brand stores, though, it is also absolutely essential to follow the Black Friday deal offerings from major retailers, too. We've supplied a list of the most notable below for ease of browsing:

How to choose the best 4K monitor for you

The natural successor to 1080p screens and televisions is of course 4K, which is also marketed as Ultra HD (UHD). There are four times as many pixels, which means four times as much detail.

Movies look good at 1080p, but in 4K the picture really gets to that breathtaking level – and as long as your PC can handle the processing demands, playing games on a 4K display is an amazing experience, too.

When choosing a monitor, you need to take into consideration factors such as colour gamut and response time, the latter being a reflection on how good the panel will be for gaming (the faster the better).

You also – naturally – need to work out which panel size you need. 27-inch displays are the sweet spot for us, although you can get some cracking deals on larger displays, too. With all that in mind, here's our roundup of the best 4K monitors currently on the market in 2019.

The best 4K Ultra HD monitors you can buy today

With 43 inches of real estate to play with, the Philips Momentum has space to spare.

1. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB A do-it-all 4K monitor of simply epic proportions Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: MVA Inputs: DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, mini DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode), USB 3.0 x 2 (w w/fast charging) Reasons to buy + Huge 43-inch 4K panel + DisplayHDR 1000 tech + Ambiglow lighting + Low input lag of 4 ms

There's so much to love about the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB that it is difficult to know where to start. It's a simply massive panel, measuring in at a TV-sized 43 inches, which means you're never strapped for space. Thanks to its 4K, DisplayHDR 1000 panel technology, too, the picture quality it delivers is also impressive, with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness accessible.

Elsewhere, the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution screen also comes with a gamer-focused 4 ms response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, which means input lag is moot and high-speed gaming sessions a super smooth, click-and-hope free experience. Naturally, thanks to the screen's Quantum Dot colour tech, too, images and videos are presented naturally and with rich, vivid colours.

Lastly, a smorgasbord of connection options, including DisplayPort and miniDisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C mean that hooking the monitor up is never an issue either, and its cost, coming in just over the £500 mark makes it very approachable to most shoppers as well.

The picture quality isn't absolutely the best-in-class in this guide, however, just like everything else about it, it is good and complements a strong all-round 4K monitor package that excels in delivering huge screen space.

The Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the money-no-object best 4K monitor in the world.

2. Eizo ColorEdge CG319X The money-no-object best 4K monitor in the world Specifications Screen size: 31.1-inch Resolution: 4096 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS, Wide-Gamut LED Inputs: DisplayPort x 2 (HDCP 1.3), HDMI x 2 (Deep Color, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4) USB: USB 3.1 Gen 1: Type-B x 1, USB 3.1 Gen 1: Type-A x 3 (Battery Charging 10.5 W max. x1) Reasons to buy + Outstanding best-in-class colour accuracy + Gamma curve for editing HDR video + Incredible build quality + Non-glare panel with shading hood

Eizo displays are a familiar sight in professional photography and video production studios, due to the company's well-deserved reputation for outstanding consistent colour accuracy, with very little brightness deviation across the panel. As such they're an obvious choice for the top slot in our best 4K monitor roundup.

The 31-inch Eizo ColorEdge CG319X continues this tradition, delivering a 149 ppi DCI 4K resolution 4,096 x 2,160 panel (a slightly taller 4K standard used in digital video production) that is ideal for any sort of high-end photo and video editing work, as well as general usage and gaming.

The monitor is also equipped with a raft of high-end features, too, such as how it is equipped with HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content.

Meanwhile its wide-gamut LED backlight reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 standard used in digital cinema and it also covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, too, meaning that images will always be displayed correctly.

All these features come together to produce a simply jaw-dropping image in applications across the board, which is only matched by the CG319X's asking price. At around £4,000 this serious piece of image editing hardware commands a seriously high premium, so it's really only for the professionals. However, if you can afford it and can justify the expense, then the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the best 4K monitor in the world.

Samsung's 4K space monitor is a unique proposition and, quite comfortably, one of the best 4K monitors on the market.

3. Samsung 32" High Resolution Space Monitor A truly unique 4K monitor Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: VA Inputs: Mini DisplayPort x 1, HDMI x 1 Reasons to buy + Clever clamp stand + 3-sided bezeless display + Very adjustable + Strong cable management Check Walmart

If you're looking for a quality 4K panel that also specialises in maximising desk space then this cleverly engineered Space Monitor from Samsung should be right at the top of your shopping list.

The magic-maker is the monitor's clamp system, which locks the monitor's flat stand to the rear of a desk very firmly, with a simply twist to lock system fixing it firmly in place. The monitor, which is completely bezeless on three sides, simply then slots into the stand, where it can then be secured with a few screws. A snap-on backplate then hides this.

The Space Monitor can then sit flush to the back of the desk, allowing it sit right up against walls, as even the few cables that extend down from its ports can be cleverly routed through cable channels carved into the back of the stand. The stand is hinged at the base, too, and allows it to be brought forward and downward at any angle (zero-level HAS) until the base of the monitor sits flush with the table.

Panel-wise, Samsung delivers a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, typical brightness of 250 cd/m2 and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Response time sits at 4ms (GTG), refresh rate at 60 Hz, and horizontal and vertical viewing angles at 178°. In other words, a quality and versatile 4K screen.

Are there other monitors in available that offer similar viewing experiences? Absolutely. But there aren't any that deliver such a stunning, space-saving design. One of 2019's strongest 4K monitor choices.

If you can't stretch to the Eizo ColorEdge CG318-4K, then the Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q is the next best 4K monitor you can buy.

4. Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q An incredibly strong 4K monitor that delivers across the board Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Great colour accuracy + 10-bit IPS panel with 16-bit look-up table

Dell's latest high-end 31.5-inch 4K display packs in a lot of professional-grade features for superb colour accuracy. It has a specification that almost rivals Eizo's monster CG318-4K, as it hits 99% Adobe RGB coverage and 87% DCI-P3, delivering great picture quality.

While it costs a lot less than Eizo's offering, it's still a pricey prospect, as expected of a large high-end 4K display. Nevertheless, if you want the best 4K monitor for less than the Eizo, it's definitely worth a look.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ is one of the best 4K monitors for gaming available at an affordable price point.

5. Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ This 4K IPS display is one of the very best 4K monitors for gaming Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS Inputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort USB: 2 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + G-Sync on a 4K IPS display! + 10-bit colour accuracy

The ROG Swift PG27AQ has an IPS panel, 178-degree viewing angles, and also delivers G-Sync adaptive-sync technology, which reduces the screen tearing and micro-stutter that you often get in games.

G-Sync only goes up to 60Hz rather than the 144Hz seen on other non-4K displays, but it still looks great in games, with extremely fluid animation and minimal ghosting, thanks to a 4ms response time. The screen offers excellent contrast and good brightness, and it also uses a 10-bit panel for superb colour accuracy.

And like other ROG Swift displays, the on-screen menus are controlled with a small red joystick behind the monitor, letting you quickly flick through settings. If you're looking for a 4K monitor for both work and play, then this is among the very best on the market in 2019.

A great, alternative 4K monitor for gaming.

6. Acer Predator XB281HK A well-priced, gamer-focussed 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: TN Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + G-Sync up to 60Hz + 1ms response time

Like the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ, Acer's Predator XB281HK is a 4K monitor with G-Sync technology ensuring no tearing or stuttering in games up to 60Hz.

It uses a TN panel, which can't offer the same wide viewing angles of IPS displays, but it makes this monitor a lot more affordable than the Asus ROG Swift. Indeed, the XB281HK is nicely priced for a general 4K display, so the inclusion of G-Sync is an impressive addition.

Being based off TN technology also means a lower 1ms response time, which is essential for the most serious of gamers. A worthy entrant on our best 4K monitors list.

The AOC U3277PQU enters our best 4K monitor guide thanks to its good tech and very attractive, affordable price point.

7. AOC U3277PQU The best 4K monitor for those shopping on a budget Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: VA Inputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + High brightness + Flexible stand

The U3277PQU is a 32-inch display with an attractive asking price given the amount of 4K goodness it has to offer. This monitor has an IPS panel with 350 cd/m2 brightness, 60Hz 4K support over DisplayPort 1.2, and a range of other inputs. So, not at all bad for the price.

While colour accuracy should be good since it's a 10-bit panel as well, this AOC display also offers a 4ms G2G response time for gaming, too.

Furthermore, it has a flexible stand with pivot, tilt and swivel, and height adjustment. If you're in the market for one of the best 4K monitors around in 2019, this one ticks a lot of the boxes.

It costs, but the BenQ PD3200U is one of the best 4K monitors for professionals.

8. BenQ PD3200U One of the best 4K monitors for professionals Specifications Screen size: 32 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Response time: 4ms Colour support: 1.07 billion Contrast ratio: 20,000,000:1 Reasons to buy + Massive contrast range + Excellent response time

Digital designers will be in hardware heaven with the BenQ PD3200U thanks to this 4K monitor being calibrated for super colour accuracy, contrast and crisp image quality. The screen is also a bit of a whopper at 32 inches, leaving users plenty of real estate to play with.

As the screen is really designed for professionals, it also comes with a darkroom, CAD/CAM, and animation mode, keyboard video mouse and embedded SD/MMC card reader with support for SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC.

It certainly costs a pretty penny, and isn't much of a looker, but when its base functionality and features are so good, that doesn't matter so much if you're in the market for a top 4K monitor at the moment.

LG 27UD88-W

9. LG 27UD88-W A super 4K monitor with value to spare Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: IPS Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort USB: 2 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Really good value for the price + Works with USB-C too

You can rely on LG to make a decent display and the LG 27UD88-W is certainly that, and easily makes its way on to our best 4K monitors list. From top-end response times to covering 99 percent of the sRGB colour space, it's a really impressive model.

All this comes at a relatively reasonable asking price, when you take a look at some of the other 4K monitors on the market. The number of ports are generous to, and you can hook up a laptop or other device via USB-C too.

Whether you need to check the colour balance of photographs or want to load up the very latest PC games, the LG 27UD88-W is going to appeal as one of the best 4K monitors around in 2019. Very much recommended.

If you've got very little to spend but still need a 4K monitor then the Iiyama B2888UHSU is perfect for you.

10. Iiyama B2888UHSU The best 4K monitor for a bargain basement price point Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Panel technology: TN Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI USB: 4 x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + Very affordable 4K display + Picture-in-picture mode

Since 4K is still quite a new technology, most of the displays in this list are pricier than a lot of non-4K displays – but Iiyama's 28-inch B2888UHSU is much more reasonable.

It uses a TN panel with a 1ms response time, and although the viewing angles aren't quite as wide as you'll find with an IPS display, there are plenty of small extras that make the B2888UHSU a really good buy.

It has a copious number of video inputs for example, a fully adjustable stand, and a picture-in-picture mode, as seen with other larger displays, so you can use two devices simultaneously with this monitor.

The Samsung U28E590D, an excellent budget choice for your next 4K monitor

11. Samsung U28E590D Another brilliant 4K display for those on a budget Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate: 60Hz Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort Reasons to buy + 4K at a reasonable price + Excellent build quality

Not everyone has a huge amount to spend on a pixel-packed monitor, so we're rounding out our best 4K monitor guide with another fantastic budget choice: the 28-inch Samsung U28E590D.

Samsung is of course renowned for the quality of its display tech, and there's a super-fast 1ms response time thrown in as well for watching those Netflix movies or getting some gaming going.

You don't get quite as many ports or quite as much size as you do on some other models, but the U28E590D cuts very few corners for a very good price. Definitely worth a look at the budget end.

Want 4K and HDR support at a surprisingly affordable price? Then the Brilliance 328P is for you. (Image credit: Philips)

12. Philips Brilliance 328P When 4K and HDR collide Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 300 cd/m² Response time: 4ms Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Color support: 1.07 billion Reasons to buy + Captivating display + Great mix of 4K VA and HDR + Surprisingly affordable Check Walmart

Finding a display that brings together 4K support and HDR (High Dynamic Range) at an affordable price point can be something of a holy grail, but every now and then a manufacturer finds that elusive sweet spot. Take the *ahem* brilliant Philips Brilliane 328P, a plucky display that sports an impressive HDR 600 rating and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

It's brightness doesn't always do that high HDR support justice, but it's still a very vibrant display that will do your graphic design, video editing and gaming pastime more than enough justice. It's also shockingly affordable, especially when you consider this is a 31.5-inch display with 4K and HDR support.