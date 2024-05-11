Best streaming device 2024: Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku or something else?

In the rapidly changing world of video streaming, even the best televisions need a helping hand when it comes to apps. That's why streaming devices are so popular.

Whether it's a set-top-box or stick that plugs directly into the back of your TV, a dedicated device is a great idea if you want to keep up to date with the latest streaming services. Yes, TVs often come with many of the apps and platforms preinstalled, but as more features are added to the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, your set might not be able to keep up.

Streaming devices, on the other hand, are generally more powerful than the TV's processing and, if they become outdated, it's a lot cheaper to replace a stick or box than an entire screen.

So here are our choices of the different media streamers on the market that we recommend right now, with something for every budget. It's time to treat yourself and your TV to a feast of entertainment.

Rik Henderson T3.com News Editor Rik has been writing about streaming services and devices for a couple of decades, at least. He has seen and used pretty much every streaming box and dongle that's been available in that time. As former Deputy Editor of Home Cinema Choice magazine, he also has high standards when it comes to picture and audio performance.

T3 Top 3

If you're short on time and want to see our top three recommended streaming devices without checking out other alternatives, here are our quick and easy suggestions.

The best streaming devices we recommend in 2024

The best streaming device overall

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple TV 4K A powerhouse with superb picture and audio performance Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Price (RRP): From £149.99 / $129.99 Resolution: 4K HDR (2160p 60fps) Dolby Vision: Yes Dolby Atmos: Yes Storage: 64GB, 128GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (64GB) Reasons to buy + Class-leading picture and audio performance + Intuitive user experience + Has every major streaming service + Access to Apple Arcade games Reasons to avoid - Pricey in comparison with others - Still not 100% convinced by the remote's touch panel

The Apple TV box has been around for many years but the latest iteration is the real deal. It not only offers elite performance when it comes to pictures and sound, the user interface is intuitive and wonderfully designed.

That's because the latest version of tvOS puts your content front and centre. There's the age-old menu page full of apps, but when the box loads it opens the Apple TV experience automatically, and this gives you a handy rail of shows you've been watching, the next episode, or content you've tagged to watch later.

This is gleaned from numerous apps, not just Apple TV+, and while there are some exceptions, it lets you get to your shows and films within very few clicks.

There's more to the Apple TV 4K box too, not least support for the latest 4K HDR and Dolby Vision standards, plus Dolby Atmos. And, as well as other apps available on the App Store, you can also download and enjoy the games included with an Apple Arcade subscription.

If there's one minor criticism it's that the included wireless remote is still starved of buttons and the circular touch panel can take a little getting used to. That being said, the voice functionality is a great way to jump straight into services, while its rechargeable battery lasts for months on end.

The best streaming stick

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon's streaming devices have become the most popular over the years and for good reason – not only do they offer excellent video and audio performance, they are reasonably priced.

Certainly, if you don't fancy a dedicated set-top-box, the Fire TV Stick is a great option. It hides around the back of your TV, with the remote control not needing line of sight to work. And, the Fire TV 4K Max, while a bit of a mouthful, is the best of the range.

It includes faster, more powerful processing than others from Amazon, plus more stable wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E support. You also get faster Alexa responses, with the digital assistant baked into the whole experience, and the device has no trouble streaming 4K video with all the trimmings.

If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, a Fire TV Stick is a no-brainer. Conversely, you might find the user experience a little off-putting if you don't – the system integrates Amazon's own content throughout. However, all the other major, rival services are available too, with many of them also appearing as part of the home page design.

Ultimately, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is among the very best streamers out there, and Alexa is still the smartest assistant. Its playback talents are also superb, so it's a very worthy option for making your TV smarter.

The best value streaming device

(Image credit: Roku)

3. Roku Streaming Stick 4K The largest selection of apps and services around Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Price (RRP): £49.99 / $49.99 Resolution: 4K HDR (2160p 60fps) Dolby Vision: Yes Dolby Atmos: Yes Storage: 32GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (HDR) Reasons to buy + Nicely designed + 1,000s of apps and services + Speedy and smooth to use + Easy to set up and get going Reasons to avoid - Menu system is a little basic - Remote doesn't feel as premium as rivals

Roku has been synonymous with streaming devices since the year dot, and its strong heritage has resulted in one of the most complete solutions around.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is capable of full 4K HDR streaming, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, but the real star of the show is the dongle's content library – just about every streaming service and app released around the world is included.

Of course, you might not need them all, but at least there's always something new to find if you get bored.

As for the device itself, like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, it can be plugged into the rear of your TV and forgotten about, with a dedicated remote control that doesn't need line of sight to work.

There is voice support, although not quite as detailed as Alexa, say, but you also get dedicated link buttons on the remote too, that can zip straight to the most popular services with one press.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is great value for a device with its level of performance, although the menu system doesn't quite have the same level of polish as others – it's more a page of apps, really.

The best streaming device for Android TV

(Image credit: Future)

4. Nvidia Shield TV Pro Arguably the most powerful media streamer around Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Price (RRP): From £199.99 / $199.99 Resolution: 4K HDR (2160p 60fps) Dolby Vision: Yes Dolby Atmos: Yes Storage: 16GB, 500GB (expandable through microSD) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (HDR) Reasons to buy + Super powerful machine that's capable of more than streaming + Includes AI upscaling for streamed content + Works as a Plex media server + Access to Android games and Nvidia GeForce Now Reasons to avoid - Android TV is being phased out - The occasional missing service and app

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro has been around for while now, but is arguably still the most powerful on the market. It's also the most expensive for that reason.

As well as provide the entire Android TV experience, which gives you access to (just about) every streaming service and app around, there are some clever features Nvidia has included that rivals cannot.

One of those is the ability to enhance streamed video using AI. The Shield TV Pro will assess images from the likes of Paramount+ and YouTube in real time and "upscale" them to suit a 4K TV even if the video isn't 4K to begin with. That results in sharper images and a better overall viewing experience.

In addition, the Shield TV Pro can act as a Plex server to store your media on – which is then accessible by other devices. And it gives you access to Nvidia's own cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now. Connect a controller via Bluetooth and you can play AAA PC games, basically.

The device can also double as a Chromecast, thanks to Google's software, and is pretty nifty in operation.

The best for UK TV streaming

(Image credit: Future)

5. Sky Stream The all-in-one box for Sky and streaming services combined Our expert review: Specifications Price (per month): From £31 (UK only) Resolution: 4K HDR (2160p 60fps) Dolby Vision: Yes (on apps) Dolby Atmos: Yes Storage: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gives you the entire Sky Glass experience on any TV + Includes Netflix in the same TV package + Intuitive user experience and voice control + Access to other popular streaming apps Reasons to avoid - Need to take a monthly Sky subscription - Not all apps and services are available

While it is a streaming device, Sky Stream is different to most. That's because it is tied-in with a Sky subscription and won't work without.

However, if you do subscribe to the basic package at least – which includes Sky TV and Netflix in one – you get a rich user experience that provides the best UK TV has to offer, plus Netflix programming integrated with the menu system.

Then, if you add other services available through the box, such as Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+, they can be integrated too. Other apps are available too, including Apple TV+ and Disney+.

In almost every respect, Sky Stream is Sky Glass without the TV, allowing you to get the same experience on your own set, and all in 4K HDR where possible. There's Dolby Atmos sound support too, if you have a capable audio system.

Sky's voice search and commands system is excellent, and the picture quality is top-notch. Indeed, the only thing that will make some think twice is the cost, as you need to commit to a monthly payment for the TV packages, but it's also the only box here that offers pretty much everything in the one place.

The best all-round streaming device

(Image credit: Google)

Google radically redesigned its Chromecast a few years back, opting to ditch the original device for a more conventional streamer. Before, you used your mobile phone as a controller and the Chromecast pulled content from the internet – it didn't house the services itself and had no menu system.

Now though, you get the full Google TV experience – which is similar to Android TV in many respects although, we feel, is still catching up in others.

Nigh-on every major service and app is included, although there are some strange holes, such as Channel 4's streaming app in the UK. But you can always cast to the device from your mobile phone, so can still play content from unsupported services.

As with Apple TV and Amazon's Fire TV, you can also control your smart home from your Chromecast, especially when Google's own Nest devices are involved. There's even the ability to make video calls on your set. And, with Google Assistant baked in, you get full voice control too.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a very capable streamer, generally, but as it's one of the newest on the block in this form, it's still finding its feet somewhat. We're sure it'll get even better in the coming years.

The best entry-level streaming device

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Amazon Fire TV Stick The best budget option for a bedroom TV Our expert review: Specifications Price (RRP): £44.99 / $39.99 Resolution: Full HD with HDR (1080p 60fps) Dolby Vision: No Dolby Atmos: Yes Storage: 8GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (Black) View at Best Buy (Black) View at Dell (8GB) Reasons to buy + Cheaper option to get all the services in the same place + Includes Alexa voice control + HDR and Dolby Atmos supported + Simple to set up and use Reasons to avoid - Only 1080p streaming with no Dolby Vision - A little slower to operate than others

Amazon ranges a lot of Amazon Fire TV Stick models, including this, the latest version of the original device.

The basic Amazon Fire TV Stick actually sits above an even cheaper, Lite version but has enough about it for only a little more to be worth considering.

It is only capable of HD playback, so a maximum of 1080p, but you do get Dolby Atmos support if your sound system or soundbar is capable. There's the entire Amazon user experience on board, with enough processing to make it run smoothly, and Alexa is enabled through the included Voice Remote.

In all honesty, unless your main TV is 1080p, this dongle is best suited to a set in another room, as it is very capable but you will miss out on a lot of detail when streaming shows and movies at their best.

However, plug it into the rear of a bedroom TV and you're getting a great way to make the experience smarter.

How to choose the best streaming device for you

What TV and/or system do you own?

The first thing to consider when choosing a streaming device is what type of TV you own, and if you have a sound system, when are its capabilities.

For example, if you don't own a 4K TV and have no intention of buying one any time soon, you really don't need to spend extra to get a 4K-enabled media streamer. The same with audio – if your soundbar isn't capable of Dolby Atmos playback, you don't technically need a device that provides it.

This can save you pennies, as the major brands often offer a HD alternative, which maxes the video to 1080p and audio to 5.1.

Look for the badges

If you do however own a 4K HDR TV set that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you might want to consider a device that can provide both. Check on the manufacturer's website to see what picture and audio standards it is capable of playing – most but not all on this list support both.

Think about the streaming services and apps you want

Sadly, not all services and apps are carried by all streaming devices. Some are strangely missing for one reason or another.

You might find that your favourite streaming platform isn't available on the device you've chosen, so can make the user experience frustrating as you have to swap between devices to watch different shows.

Again, it is best to check a manufacturer's website to ensure that its device carries all of the streaming services you want to access.

How we tested all the streaming devices

How we test the best streaming services

The T3 team has extensive knowledge of streaming devices. We often use them professionally and in our personal lives.

We test the performance plus picture and audio quality across the multiple devices too, often using the best TVs and AV receivers with full surround setups.