Is this Netflix trailer going to be the most hated of all time?

When the first season of With Love, Meghan got its first trailer, a certain section of the internet lost its marbles a little bit – the comments on the YouTube upload were brutal, and the common agreement seemed to be that it was a self-centred ego-fest. Except, it can't have been that awful, because enough people watched it to make Netflix renew for another season.

Now, that second season has its first trailer, and a confirmed release date of 26 August – in just a couple of weeks. So, will this one also send people spare? Or is the truth just that those taking potshots at Meghan are very loud, but not actually all the multitudinous?

Sticking to what we see in this trailer, it looks like very much more of the same – each episode, Meghan will be taking on a new craft or recipe (or cuisine) and getting something of a lesson in how to cook, make, prepare or generally do it. She'll do that lesson alongside a guest, and while some of these seem to be celebrity names, others are her real-life friends and family members.

Each craft seems extremely cutesy and has that sprinkling of concocted authenticity that makes the show tick – although that's also clearly what turns some viewers off it. This new trailer comes against the background that Netflix is recommitting to Meghan and Harry, though, having just signed another multi-year deal to get first refusal on their new streaming projects.

Again, that doesn't sound like a streaming platform that's fed up with its star producers – despite the noise coming out of the right-wing media about the whole thing. True to form, the comments under this new trailer are pretty poisonous, with people seeming to have gone out of their way to crow about how little they like the show's star and creator.

There's particular consternation about the inclusion of an episode featuring Chrissy Teigen, whose reputation took a major tumble after she engaged in some fairly grim exchanges on X (which was then Twitter). Whether that unrest has any legs, time will tell – but if you're happy to enjoy some cottagecore simplicity with Meghan, you can do so without anyone ever knowing on Netflix starting 26 August.

