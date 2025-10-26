Netflix's most "stupidly fun" show returns with sizzling, stylish teaser

When you run your eyes down the long, long list of shows and movies that Netflix has made in-house since starting up its Originals programme years ago, you'd have to concede that few of them get even close to being as stylish as Emily in Paris. The show has become a phenomenon, and one of its other huge strengths is that it's come out at lightning pace, with a season per year pretty much guaranteed.

The show has ensured that Lily Collins is now titanically, globally famous, and is now already on its fifth season despite premiering in just 2020. Fans have been waiting quite a while for its first teaser trailer, too, which finally arrived in the middle of last week – and if you missed it, I've embedded it below this paragraph.

Emily in Paris | Season 5 Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The teaser is just a minute long, and whips around pretty quickly to show Emily happily ensconced in Rome, where the last season left her. She's in love again, as is her way, and finding her time in one of the world's most romantic cities hugely rewarding. Her bliss might become a little more complicated when her colleagues arrive to ensure that there's actually some work taking place, though.

From there we can doubtless expect more twists and turns of a lighthearted variety as Emily juggles the attentions of various paramours and the demands of her fashionable lifestyle and career. What's clear from even just a few glimpses in the teaser is that we'll get to see some more staggeringly chic outfits for the whole cast, but particularly for Emily herself.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The teaser has gone down stupendously with viewers, too, from what I can glean from the YouTube comments. One person said of the show: "This is the show that we need right now. Pure entertainment." Another agreed: "I mean you gotta hand it to the makers. No 5/6 years gap between seasons, a show that's just... stupidly fun."

Those are hard sentiments to disagree with, I think most people would say, and the real challenge for Netflix is finding more shows that it can churn out this quickly – although thrillers like The Diplomat have been doing their part recently. Either way, Emily in Paris' fifth season streams on 18 December.

