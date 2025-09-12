There are only four days to go, folks. That's when, on 16 September, High Potential returns for its second season on ABC Network. Those in the UK can catch it a day later, on Disney+, with Hulu also offering the equivalent 17 September catch-up date.

The Kaitlin Olson-starring show has been a major hit, so when I was offered a preview of season 2's first trio of episodes – before the final cut of the third was even locked down – I was excited to see how the show was going to continue.

High Potential is my guilty pleasure, of sorts, so for it to be back in full swing is great to see. Its presence on Disney+ makes it one of the best streaming services out there, and no doubt I'll be tuning in for my weekly fix – all 18 episodes of it.

High Potential S2 trailer

High Potential season 2 review

That's right: Olson's Executive Producer role on the show has seen it secure the backing to be longer than the original series. A full 18 episodes makes this classic weekly TV, which is a rare thing these days, and meaning its finale won't be until January 2026!

I'm only allowed to discuss aspects of season 2's first episode, mind, and I'm not here to reveal spoilers by any means. More to assure you that, as a fan of the show, I can confirm nothing has changed – in the best of ways.

Yes, the whacky wardrobe returns, with Olson's character, Morgan, always rocking sensational (even outlandish) attire. It sets the stage, as fans will be familiar, for various comical character interactions.

But Morgan, despite the obvious attack in the first season disrupting her life, returns with greater confidence than ever before. She just needs to convince the rest of her department colleagues that she's not barking up the wrong tree – which, it seems, is no mean feat.

High Potential S2 and why I'm hyped

Now that High Potential has secured a dedicated audience, with ABC Network seeing some of its highest figures, there's a certain assured swagger about the show. It knows what it is, it's content with leaning into the zany when it needs. It's highly regarded, too, with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

But it's also not shying away from the core of its premise: Morgan is a genius when it comes to solving crimes, despite not being a 'real cop', and the second season is straight at it with a mystery to solve. No doubt there'll be more to come, episode by episode.

But there's clearly more at work here: Morgan is still seeking her daughter's father, potentially presumed dead; she's still trying to resolve who's out to kill her, with the help of her unofficial work partner, Karadec; and she's still trying to look after the kids too.

That web of mayhem is going to tie itself up more than ever across this season, I suspect. And that's why I'm so hyped for the rest of the season, so see how this bigger puzzle is solved. All whilst knowing that this isn't true high-brow telly, it's just straight-up fun – the kind that's hard to find these days.