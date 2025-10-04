Is this the Apple TV+ comedy we should all be watching? Its Season 3 trailer looks amazing

Apple TV+ has rocketed into position over the last few years as, in my opinion, the best streaming service you can get your hands (or eyes) on. Part of the attraction is that it has an ever-widening array of shows that fit into a big range of genres, from the best and deepest sci-fi offering anywhere on the market right through to serious dramas and indeed comedies.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

What's very impressive to me is that its roster still occasionally surprises me with shows that I might have heard of, but have very much forgotten about. Case in point: Loot. This comedy about the ultra-wealthy and how they keep busy and happy is back for a third season, and it's making me wonder whether I need to get it on my watchlist.

Loot — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Maya Rudolph is the star of the show as Molly, who found herself single and almost impossibly rich back in the first season when she divorced her tech billionaire husband. She's been discovering herself in a big way ever since, and now as the third season starts she's back in a relationship – with someone far, far less monied than herself.

Another big part of her journey so far has been getting back in the swing of things with her charitable foundation, and that work's clearly going to continue in the new season, although there might be some headwinds as people examine its work more closely.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Really, though, I think the point is less Molly's character development and more the silliness along the way – the show's been widely praised for its on-the-nose satire of how the uber-rich live, and the way money can make it hard to remember the struggles of normal people.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, then, or if you're thinking of adding the service soon, this might be one to stick on your watchlist if a fairly low-stakes, silly comedy sounds like it could be up your street. I know I'm going to try to check it out to see if it floats my boat.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors