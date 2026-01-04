Watch out LG! SwitchBot just unveiled its very own household robot

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has debuted its new smart home products at CES 2026, including a globe light, smart lock and weather station. The standout from the launches is the onero H1, a household robot powered by AI that tackles your chores.

Watch out LG – SwitchBot has just unveiled its latest smart home products at CES 2026, and one of them is none other than a household robot. The onero H1 is a full-sized, accessible robot, powered by AI and designed to tackle your household chores – here’s everything you need to know.

At the end of last year, it was rumoured that LG would show off its own humanoid robot at CES 2026 , although details were few and far between. But it seems that SwitchBot has beaten them to the punch with the onero H1 which we not only have details about, but official photos of.

The onero H1 from SwitchBot isn’t the first time that the brand has dabbled in household robotics. At CES last year, SwitchBot announced the K20+ Pro, a multitasking robot that combined robot vacuuming, air purification, camera monitoring and tablet holder in one device.

But for 2026 where AI is expected to take over more fully, SwitchBot has debuted the onero H1 which actually looks like a full-sized robot, complete with arms, hands and a face. The onero H1 has built-in AI capabilities and an on-device OmniSense VLA model which allows it to learn and adapt to your needs and its environment.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

In the photos, the onero H1 looks to have wheels on the bottom which it uses to move around. With its AI features, the onero H1 has a more comprehensive understanding of the position, shape and state of different objects, and can tackle tasks like opening, organising, holding and pushing things.

The onero H1 isn’t the only thing SwitchBot is debuting at CES. Amongst the launches is the OBBOTO globe light which looks similar to a smart speaker . Its dome-like design is powered by 2,900 RGB LEDs for light and pixelated art and it has a motion sensor that displays the weather and time through patterns.

SwitchBot has also added to its smart lock line-up with its new Lock Vision Series. The deadbolt smart lock uses 3D structured-light facial recognition to create facial maps to more accurately and quickly recognise people to unlock your door. The lock also comes with DualPower and DualBackup systems for a longer battery life.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Finally, SwitchBot is following in Eve’s footsteps with its new Weather Station. It has built-in sensors and a 7.5-inch E-Ink display which shows you the time, date, weather, indoor temperature and humidity, air quality and sunrise and sunset times.

The new SwitchBot CES 2026 launches are expected to be available to pre-order later in the year.